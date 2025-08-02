



The Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, along with senior officials from the Indian Air Force, received the last batch of 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville, Spain. This delivery was completed two months ahead of schedule, underscoring a significant milestone in strengthening India's defence capabilities.





The Airbus C-295 is a highly versatile and reliable tactical transport aircraft, designed for multiple mission types including troop and cargo transport, maritime patrol, airborne warning, surveillance and reconnaissance, signals intelligence, armed close air support, medical evacuation, VIP transport, and airborne firefighting.





It is regarded as the world's most versatile and efficient multi-role tactical air-lifter, with over 300 aircraft under contract globally, boasting an outstanding reliability record and daily operational efficiency.





India's procurement contract with Airbus Spain encompasses 56 C-295 aircraft for approximately USD 2.5 billion. Out of these, the initial 16 have been delivered from Spain, with the remaining 40 to be manufactured in India by TATA Advanced Systems at their facility in Gujarat.





This project represents the first "Make in India" initiative in the defence aircraft sector, aiming to boost domestic aerospace manufacturing and self-reliance. The production in India is expected to create approximately 15,000 direct high-skilled jobs, 10,000 indirect jobs, and integrate 125 domestic MSMEs into the aerospace supply chain.





Former Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, presided over the handing over of the first C-295 aircraft to the Indian government on September 13, 2023, in Seville, which marked the formal launch of this defence deal.





Beyond the delivery itself, this collaboration has fortified bilateral defence relations between India and Spain, exemplifying growing convergence in global supply chains, technology development, and defence cooperation.





The C-295 aircraft's suitability for India's diverse geography and versatile operational roles makes it a critical asset for the Indian Air Force's tactical transport and mission capabilities.





Based On ANI Report





