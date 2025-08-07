



Spain has decided to indefinitely suspend its plans to purchase the US-made fifth-generation stealth F-35 fighter jets. Instead, the Spanish government is shifting focus toward European defence options such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and the Future Combat Air System (FCAS).





Originally, Spain had shown interest in the F-35 program, issuing a non-binding request for information in 2017 and allocating over six billion euros in its 2023 budget for replacing both navy and air force aircraft.





The Spanish Navy planned to retire its Harrier AV8B fighters by 2030 and considered the F-35B variant (capable of short take-off and vertical landing) as their replacement. Similarly, the air force had evaluated the F-35A as a temporary solution to replace ageing F/A-18 Hornets until FCAS becomes operational.





However, the government suspended all preliminary contacts and negotiations with Lockheed Martin indefinitely, viewing European programs as more aligned with Spain’s long-term strategic and industrial priorities. The shift to European systems represents a reaffirmation of defence sovereignty and industrial autonomy, with approximately 85% of the defence budget to be spent on European-made systems.





Spain remains committed to the Eurofighter Typhoon, which it assembles domestically and which supports thousands of jobs, although it acknowledges limitations of the Typhoon, such as the lack of stealth and short take-off capability. FCAS is a major future investment to provide a sixth-generation fighter with advanced capabilities, but it is not expected to be operational before 2040 and currently faces internal consortium disagreements.





The navy faces a significant capability gap as the F-35B was the only in-production aircraft with the required short take-off and vertical landing for the carrier-based aviation role. Spain is exploring a feasibility study for a future catapult-equipped aircraft carrier that could operate conventional carrier jets like the Rafale M or a naval FCAS derivative, but this is a long-term prospect likely extending beyond 2040.





Politically, this decision may affect Spain’s defence relations with the US, especially amid broader political tensions such as criticism by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of NATO’s defence spending targets pushed by the US. Spain also reaffirmed its commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence, but with a European-centred procurement focus.





Spain’s indefinite shelving of the F-35 purchase marks a major shift toward European defence independence, favouring the Eurofighter and FCAS over US-supplied stealth fighters. This puts Spain on a path of European collaboration while facing near-term capability challenges for its naval aviation.





Regarding India, the Indian Air Force also seeks foreign fifth-generation fighters to supplement its fleet until its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) becomes operational. However, no formal discussions have occurred yet about acquiring the F-35, despite the US reviewing its export policy for such advanced platforms to India.





Based On ANI Report







