

Bangalore-based SSS Defence has become the first Indian company to supply indigenous suppressors for the Sako TRG sniper rifles to the Indian Army, marking a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.

The Sako TRG is a high-precision bolt-action sniper rifle, originally designed and manufactured by the Finnish firm SAKO, chambered typically in .338 Lapua Magnum, known for its long-range accuracy and effectiveness at distances up to 1,500 meters.





Until now, the Indian Army’s procurement relied mostly on foreign-made suppressors, but with SSS Defence’s successful indigenous development and supply of these critical firearm accessories, the Army is able to benefit from domestically produced solutions that reduce dependency on imports.





SSS Defence, originally known for manufacturing automotive components like springs, entered the defence sector and has since developed comprehensive capabilities in small arms and related accessories.





Apart from suppressors, the company has designed and developed two sniper rifles—the Viper (chambered in 7.62x51mm) and the Saber (chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum)—both intended for use by Indian special forces and armed forces at large.





The firm’s approach emphasises a complete ecosystem for armed forces, including weapons, ammunition, optics, and accessories, which differentiates it from other suppliers who often provide only parts of the system. SSS Defence's manufacturing complex in Jigani near Bangalore is an 80,000 square foot facility dedicated to producing arms and components for domestic use as well as export markets.





The development of indigenous suppressors for the Sako TRG rifles is strategically significant. Suppressors are essential for controlling the sound signature of sniper fire, thereby reducing the chance of detection by adversaries and increasing operational stealth. The ability to produce these suppressors locally ensures quicker turnaround times, easier maintenance, and customization options tailored for the Indian Army’s operational environments along the Line of Control and other sensitive fronts.





This achievement by SSS Defence also aligns with India’s broader ‘Make in India’ defence manufacturing initiative, which aims to build self-sufficiency in defence production and develop a robust domestic defence industrial base.





The company has previously secured several contracts, including an export order for .338 Lapua Magnum sniper rifles to friendly foreign nations and ammunition supply deals worth around $50 million.





Their indigenous capabilities extend beyond small arms to upgrading existing weapons platforms, such as the Indian Army’s AK-47 rifles, further underscoring their versatile defence manufacturing expertise.





SSS Defence’s indigenous suppressors for the Sako TRG sniper rifles represent a breakthrough for private Indian defence firms in meeting the exacting requirements of modern military hardware. This development enhances India’s strategic autonomy and showcases the growth of a domestic defence industrial complex capable of producing world-class sniper weapon systems and accessories.





It also opens avenues for future export opportunities and contributes significantly to modernizing the Indian Army’s sniper capabilities with indigenously sourced components.





