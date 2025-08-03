



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a massive gathering in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, delivered a powerful rebuke to the Opposition parties—particularly the Congress and the Samajwadi Party—over their criticism of “Operation Sindoor.” Modi’s remarks came in response to Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Pariniti Shinde, who had publicly questioned both the intent and achievements of Operation Sindoor, labelling the government’s actions as a “Tamasha” (Spectacle) designed for the media rather than a genuine military initiative.





Modi directly confronted these Opposition statements, expressing shock and outrage at the characterization of a sensitive and successful military operation as a mere show. He argued that such remarks were deeply disrespectful to the Indian armed forces, accusing the Congress of having “constantly insulted the valour of our forces.”





The Prime Minister contended that the Congress and its allies were more angered by the discomfort faced by Pakistan than by issues affecting India itself. He pointedly asserted that the Opposition’s stance almost amounted to sympathizing with terrorists instead of standing by the nation’s security forces.





Emphasising Operation Sindoor’s success, Modi invited the gathered crowd to express their pride in India’s ability to destroy terror camps in Pakistan, framing the military action as a triumph for national security and a moment for collective celebration. He invoked religious imagery, linking the operation to Lord Shiva’s “Rudra Roop”—a fierce form associated with justice and retribution—suggesting that India could and would adopt this form of righteous anger when provoked by terror and injustice.





Further, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to underscore the indigenous strength of India’s defence industry. He proudly noted that “Made in India” weapons, especially the BrahMos missiles and an array of advanced drones and air defence systems, had played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor.





Modi announced that BrahMos missile production would soon be undertaken in Lucknow, highlighting the progress of the UP Defence Corridor and forecasting that domestically produced weapons would soon become the backbone of India's armed forces.





The address also reflected Modi’s emotional connection to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 lives were lost. He recalled seeking divine strength at the shrine of Baba Vishwanath and vowed that justice would be served for the victims’ families—a promise he declared was fulfilled with the success of Operation Sindoor. Modi dedicated this achievement to “Mahadev,” underscoring the spiritual and moral dimensions he attaches to national security actions.





Modi’s speech was a multifaceted counterattack: defending the armed forces’ honour, asserting the government’s commitment to confronting terrorism both militarily and ideologically, and framing India’s military resurgence within the broader narrative of self-reliance, technological advancement, and cultural pride.





His remarks left little doubt about the government’s readiness to use “Made in India” might against any future threats, vowing swift retribution against terror bases with indigenously manufactured weapons if provoked again.





