

by Rajamanickam A

India has successfully positioned itself to capitalize on geopolitical tensions and sanctions regimes, creating a strategic advantage in its crude oil import strategy that delivers substantial economic benefits while maintaining energy security. The country's approach demonstrates sophisticated navigation of international sanctions frameworks while maximizing economic gains from discounted Russian crude imports.





Price Advantage And Economic Impact





India's strategic procurement of Russian Urals crude oil has created a significant cost advantage in global energy markets. Under the current European Union sanctions framework, the price cap on Russian crude oil stands at $47.60 per barrel. However, India secures additional discounts beyond this threshold, effectively purchasing crude at approximately $42 per barrel when factoring in various discounts and pricing mechanisms.





This pricing structure delivers substantial savings compared to international benchmarks. With Brent crude trading around $66.16 per barrel as of August 2025, India achieves a margin benefit of approximately $23.88 per barrel, representing savings of nearly 36% compared to benchmark pricing. These savings translate into significant economic benefits given India's substantial crude import requirements.





India imported approximately 242.4 million tonnes of crude oil in FY 2024-25, with a total import bill of $161 billion. Russian crude now accounts for approximately 35-40% of India's total crude imports, representing a dramatic shift from the mere 2% share before the Ukraine conflict in 2022. This strategic reallocation has enabled India to achieve estimated annual savings of $14.7-16.8 billion based on current pricing differentials and import volumes.





Sanctions Framework And Compliance Strategy





The European Union's 18th sanctions package, implemented in July 2025, introduced a dynamic pricing mechanism that automatically adjusts the price cap to remain 15% below the average market price of Russian Urals crude over the preceding six months. This floating cap mechanism, currently set at $47.60 per barrel, replaced the previous fixed $60 per barrel threshold that had become largely ineffective due to declining global oil prices.





India's compliance strategy operates within this framework while maximizing economic benefits. The country's procurement practices remain compliant with international sanctions, as Russian crude oil itself is not subject to direct sanctions. India's position is further strengthened by the fact that it purchases Russian crude below the established price caps, maintaining legal compliance while securing favourable pricing.





The sanctions regime has created market distortions that India has successfully exploited. As noted by analysts, the $60 per barrel cap had become largely irrelevant due to market conditions, with European tankers returning to transport Russian oil when prices fell below the threshold. The new dynamic mechanism aims to address these loopholes, but India's strategic positioning ensures continued access to discounted crude.





Payment Mechanisms And Financial Innovation





India has developed sophisticated payment mechanisms to facilitate Russian crude imports while navigating Western financial restrictions. The primary payment method utilizes Indian Rupees through Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs) maintained with Indian banks. This mechanism allows Russian exporters to receive payment in rupees, which are then held in Indian financial institutions.





However, the rupee-based payment system has created challenges, as Russia has accumulated substantial rupee balances that cannot be easily converted or utilized. To address these concerns, the Reserve Bank of India has implemented regulatory changes allowing Russian entities to invest surplus rupee balances in Indian government securities, bonds, equity markets, and infrastructure projects.





Alternative payment channels have emerged through UAE Dirhams, which have become the preferred mechanism for many transactions. Indian refiners increasingly conduct Russian oil purchases through Emirates-based traders, paying in Dirhams to circumvent direct currency conversion challenges. This triangular payment structure provides additional insulation from Western financial systems while facilitating smooth transaction flows.





In 2024, EU-Russia trade was approximately €296.7 billion in total, broken down as follows:



Energy: €212 billion Goods: €67.5 billion Services: €17.2 billion



This trade volume exceeds that between India and Russia, even when India's crude oil imports are included. In comparison, India-Russia trade volume in 2024 was around $70.6 billion (approximately €65 billion), according to the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry data. India's imports from Russia were about $63.8 billion, mainly driven by crude oil, fertilizers, minerals, and other goods, while India's exports to Russia were about $4.9 billion. This makes the total bilateral trade volume significantly lower than the EU-Russia trade figures despite India's substantial crude oil imports from Russia.





Export Strategy And Market Diversification





India's strategic approach extends beyond crude imports to encompass refined product exports and market diversification. The savings generated from discounted Russian crude are being strategically deployed to support Indian exporters facing increased US tariffs and trade pressures. This approach demonstrates India's comprehensive strategy of converting input cost advantages into competitive positioning across multiple sectors.





Recent developments have seen Indian refined products reaching new markets, including a rare diesel shipment to China – the first such delivery since 2021. This export diversification comes as Russia-linked Indian refiners face increasing Western sanctions pressure, forcing operational adaptations and new market exploration.





The strategic value of these savings becomes particularly relevant in the context of US trade pressures. With President Trump implementing a 50% tariff on Indian exports as a penalty for Russian oil purchases, India's cost savings from crude imports provide a buffer against increased export costs and help maintain competitiveness in global markets.





Geopolitical Resilience And Risk Management





India's energy import strategy demonstrates remarkable resilience against geopolitical pressures and sanctions threats. Despite facing the highest US tariff rates currently in effect – shared only with Brazil at 50% – S&P Global Ratings maintains that the economic impact will be manageable given India's limited trade dependence and strong domestic consumption base.





The rating agency's analysis indicates that US exports represent only about 2% of India's GDP, limiting the overall economic impact of even severe tariff measures. This assessment contributed to S&P's decision to upgrade India's sovereign rating to BBB from BBB- in August 2025, marking the first upgrade in 18 years.





India's energy security strategy has evolved to balance traditional Middle Eastern suppliers with Russian imports while gradually incorporating US crude. Recent data shows India imported 1.40 million barrels per day from Russia in July 2025, maintaining its position as the largest supplier, while simultaneously increasing US crude imports to address geopolitical concerns.





Market Dynamics And Future Outlook





The sustainability of India's strategic advantage depends on evolving market conditions and regulatory frameworks. Current discount levels on Russian crude have narrowed significantly, from over $12 per barrel in 2022-23 to approximately $2-3 per barrel in 2024-25. This compression reflects improved enforcement of price caps and Russia's success in developing alternative marketing channels.





However, the EU's new dynamic pricing mechanism and enhanced sanctions enforcement are creating additional pressure on Russian oil trade. The 15% discount requirement below market prices, combined with expanded vessel sanctions and financial restrictions, may further compress Russian pricing advantages over time.





China has reportedly offered to purchase petroleum products refined by Indian refineries under sanctions pressure, providing additional market outlets for Indian refined products. This arrangement ensures continued utilization of India's refining capacity while creating alternative revenue streams that partially offset any reduction in Russian crude advantages.





The outlook suggests continued evolution of India's energy import strategy, with likely diversification across multiple suppliers while maintaining cost optimisation as a primary objective. S&P projects India's GDP growth to remain robust at 6.5% annually, supported by the energy security and cost advantages derived from the current import strategy.





India's strategic positioning in crude oil imports represents a masterful navigation of complex geopolitical and economic constraints, transforming sanctions-induced market distortions into substantial economic advantages while maintaining compliance with international frameworks. This approach provides both immediate cost benefits and long-term strategic flexibility in an increasingly fragmented global energy market.





Rajamanickam is a former retired defence veteran with a specialisation in strategic affairs, geopolitics, aerospace, defence, and diplomacy







