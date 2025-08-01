



In a significant move to restore confidence among potential visitors to the Kashmir Valley, the Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has issued a strong assurance regarding the safety and security of tourists in the region.





Addressing the media in Ahmedabad following the inauguration of the Travel and Tourism Fair in Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Abdullah extended a personal invitation to tourists, encouraging them to visit the scenic destinations of the Kashmir Valley and reaffirming the administration’s unwavering commitment to their safety.





The Chief Minister highlighted the successful and peaceful conductions of the Amarnath and Vaishno Devi Yatras, two of the region’s most important and high-profile pilgrimage events, as clear evidence of the steady return to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.





These religious events, which typically attract lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad, were managed without incident, reflecting the effectiveness of the security apparatus in place and the collective efforts of local authorities to ensure the safety of all participants.





In response to recent security concerns, particularly in the wake of the tragic attack in Pahalgam, Chief Minister Abdullah informed reporters that his administration had swiftly initiated a comprehensive security audit at all major tourist destinations throughout the Union Territory.





This rigorous safety check encompassed infrastructure, crowd management protocols, emergency services, and surveillance measures. According to the Chief Minister, only those sites that have successfully met and cleared all requirements of this security audit have been reopened to the public, thereby ensuring that visitors can enjoy their travel experiences without undue worry.





He candidly acknowledged that the Pahalgam incident had temporarily impacted tourism, leading to a decline in visitor numbers, but was quick to underline that the situation is now stabilising, and the government is doing everything necessary to restore tourist confidence.





Recognising the vital role that tourism plays in the socio-economic fabric of Jammu and Kashmir, especially as a source of livelihood for local communities, Chief Minister Abdullah elaborated on his administration’s robust promotional campaign targeting key source markets such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. Historically, these states have contributed significantly to the tourist footfall in Jammu and Kashmir.





The government is, therefore, intensifying its outreach in these regions through targeted promotional initiatives, collaboration with travel industry stakeholders, and participation in high-visibility events like the Travel and Tourism Fair. The objective is to revitalise the inflow of tourists by showcasing the natural beauty, cultural richness, and improved security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.





Earlier in the day, in a demonstration of solidarity and inter-state cooperation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accompanied by Gujarat’s Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, formally inaugurated the largest Travel and Tourism Fair ever held in Gujarat.





The three-day event has drawn more than 900 exhibitors from various parts of India as well as international participants, underscoring the renewed interest and optimism in India’s travel and tourism sector.





Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s proactive stance and multifaceted approach—combining on-ground security measures, transparent communication, successful event management, and focused tourism promotion—aim to reassure visitors and rejuvenate the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir.





His assurances, coupled with visible actions, are a clear signal to tourists and industry stakeholders that the Union Territory is open, secure, and eager to welcome travellers from across the country and around the world.





Agencies







