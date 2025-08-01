



On August 1, 2025, United States President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order significantly raising tariffs on key trading partners, citing large and persistent U.S. goods trade deficits that pose threats to national security and the economy.





This executive action builds upon the national emergency declared earlier this year under Executive Order 14257. Invoking authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act, and the Trade Act of 1974, the order modifies reciprocal tariff rates based on recommendations from senior officials addressing foreign trade practices and their impact on U.S. exports, manufacturing, and supply chains.





The order imposes adjusted ad valorem duties on goods from 69 trading partners effective seven days after issuance, with exemptions for goods in transit or entered before October 5, 2025. Countries face varied tariff rates: Iraq at 35%, Laos and Myanmar at 40%, Switzerland at 39%, Syria at 41%, India at 25%, Brazil at 10%, and the United Kingdom at 10%. The European Union has a conditional tariff structure: goods with a Column 1 Duty Rate below 15% will have their rates increased to 15%, while goods with rates 15% or above remain unchanged.





A baseline 10% tariff applies to goods from countries not explicitly listed. The order also imposes steep penalties on transhipment schemes, adding a 40% duty and additional penalties on goods deemed to be transhipped to circumvent tariffs.





The Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security, together with the U.S. Trade Representative and other officials, are tasked with overseeing implementation, updating the Harmonised Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS), and issuing necessary guidance.





Notably, the executive order responds to ongoing trade negotiations, allowing continued engagement under the new tariff structure until fresh directives are issued. It targets structural imbalances in bilateral trade relationships, non-reciprocity in tariff rates, and foreign economic policies that suppress wages and consumption, describing them as unusual and extraordinary threats to U.S. national security and economy.





Some specific highlights include a 35% duty increase on Canadian goods linked to fentanyl-related tariffs, a softened tariff impact on Brazilian sectors like aircraft and energy despite a 50% rate, and a 25% tariff on Indian goods following stalled negotiations primarily due to agricultural market access and military equipment purchases from Russia. South Korea agreed to a 15% tariff rate reduced from a threatened 25%, tied to a $350 billion investment commitment in U.S. projects.





The tariffs aim to rectify imbalances, protect U.S. industries, and encourage fairer trade practices while maintaining pressure on countries to address the U.S.'s concerns over economic security and supply chain resilience.





The order will be implemented consistent with applicable laws and is subject to appropriations funding, with the U.S. Trade Representative's office covering publication costs. The administration continues to monitor the situation closely and may recommend further actions should partner countries fail to adjust or retaliate.





Based On ANI Report







