



The ambitious "Sudarshan Chakra" project, recently announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day 2025, is envisioned as a robust indigenous multi-layered air defence shield aimed at safeguarding India’s vital strategic and civilian assets against hostile threats.





On Tuesday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan delivered his first official remarks on the initiative at the Ran Samwad conference held at the Army War College, stressing that the success of this mammoth endeavour will require unprecedented levels of tri-services cooperation involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





He emphasised that the shield would mirror global models like Israel’s Iron Dome, which has gained recognition as one of the most effective all-weather air defence systems, but with a distinctly indigenous design and expanded capabilities tuned to India’s unique geostrategic challenges from Pakistan and China.





General Chauhan underlined that the project will demand the development of comprehensive infrastructure and multi-domain integration, wherein a massive array of technologies—ranging from missiles, radars, sensors, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms spanning land, air, maritime, undersea, and space domains—must be fused into one seamless network.





He stated that achieving a real-time and true operational picture of threats will be central to the project, and this will only be possible through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced computational systems, data analytics, deep data processing, and even quantum technologies.





According to the CDS, this integration will not only enhance detection and interception capabilities but also elevate India’s response mechanism to deliver a decisive and credible retaliation in case of any aggression.





The Sudarshan Chakra project is framed within the larger “whole-of-the-nation” approach, as the CDS noted, implying that beyond the military, contributions from India’s technological ecosystem, research institutions, defence industry, and private sector innovation hubs will be critical to its realisation. The project’s timeline for completion is set for 2035, highlighting both the scale of work and the strategic patience required.





Importantly, the plan comes at a time when regional tensions are pronounced, particularly with Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir’s recent reported remarks alluding to potential strikes on Indian assets, including Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery, in the event of hostilities. Against this backdrop, India’s decision to construct a domestic, self-reliant missile defence umbrella assumes even greater urgency.





Speaking at the conference, Gen. Chauhan also used the platform to highlight the need for greater tri-services jointness and doctrinal synergy. He stressed that beyond technological advancements, the Indian Armed Forces must restructure operational concepts and interoperability frameworks to ensure that every domain—ground, air, maritime, space, and cyber—functions cohesively under one integrated strategy.





The Ran Samwad conference itself marks a historic step in this direction, serving as a first-of-its-kind platform designed to bring serving officers into direct strategic dialogue, enabling them to share insights from modern battlefields. Alongside, the conference will witness the release of a technology perspective and capability roadmap, as well as new joint doctrines to guide India’s integrated defence trajectory.





During the closing session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to deliver the plenary address, reflecting the political leadership’s commitment to the project’s execution.





Organised by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, in collaboration with the Army Training Command, the event underscores the seriousness with which India’s defence establishment is approaching the wide-ranging reforms and innovations demanded by the Sudarshan Chakra project.





Positioned as a flagship programme to protect India from evolving aerial threats, including UAVs, cruise missiles, and ballistic missile systems, the project symbolises India’s determination to build a self-reliant, next-generation defence system that will act as a formidable shield over the nation by the next decade.





Based On PTI Report







