



The inaugural edition of Ran Samwad, the Tri-Service seminar of the Indian Armed Forces, was held at the Army War College in Mhow, marking a significant milestone in India’s evolving military thought and technological aspirations.





Themed “Impact of Technology On Warfare”, the event brought together officers from the three armed services, academics, think tanks, and industry leaders to discuss emerging trends in war fighting and strategies for future national security preparedness.





Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan delivered the keynote address, emphasising the indispensable role of indigenous technological advancements in safeguarding India’s sovereignty amid changing global security dynamics.





In his address, General Chauhan underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the Sudarshan Chakra project, a futuristic defence shield conceptualised as India’s own version of Israel’s Iron Dome. The system, referred to by the CDS as the nation’s strategic “Iron Dome or Golden Dome,” is envisaged as a multi-layered, comprehensive protection mechanism designed to shield India’s strategic, civilian, and critical national assets from aerial and missile threats.





Layered Air Defence Concept

India is rapidly advancing its air defence capabilities to counter emerging threats from both Pakistan and China, including drones, cruise missiles, fighter aircraft, and ballistic missile threats. Over the next decade, the Indian Air Defence Network will be a layered, multi-tiered system combining indigenous and foreign technologies. India’s strategy is to deploy multiple overlapping layers of defence:









Range Tier Missile System Threats Countered Status Long Range (>200 km) S-400 Triumf, XRSAM Aircraft, AWACS, ballistic/cruise missiles S-400 inducted, XRSAM in development Medium Range (50–150 km) MR-SAM / LRSAM, Barak-8, MRASAM Fighters, helicopters, cruise missiles In service Short Range (10–40 km) Akash-NG, SPYDER, VL-SRSAM Low-flying aircraft, drones, helos Akash-NG trials successful Close-In/Point Defence Less than 10km QRSAM, DRDO Laser DEW UAVs, PGMs, helicopters QRSAM trials ongoing Endo-atmospheric Intercept AAD (BMD Phase-I) Short to medium-range ballistic missiles Deployed in limited capacity Exo-atmospheric Intercept PDV / AD-1 / AD-2 (BMD Phase-II) IRBMs, hypersonic threats Development phase





Set for rollout by 2035, the Sudarshan Chakra will act simultaneously as a defensive shield and an offensive sword by integrating surveillance, acquisition, interception, and neutralisation technologies. It aims to combine kinetic weapons and directed-energy systems within a unified command-and-control framework, necessitating the creation of robust defence infrastructure, advanced decision-support processes, and technological self-reliance.





The CDS stressed that the envisioned system is not just a weapon platform but a paradigm shift in the way India will prepare for future wars. He called for serious research on the multidimensional aspects of warfare—technology, leadership, motivation, tactics, and strategy—highlighting that these facets must evolve as India rises on the global stage.





He urged that the development of Sudarshan Chakra and similar initiatives be embedded within the ethos of Atmanirbhar Bharat, emphasising that a Viksit Bharat needs to be Sashakt (Strong), Surakshit (Secure), and technologically empowered.





Another significant point in his address was the emphasis on involving wider society in military and security discourse. General Chauhan noted that doctrinal understanding, conceptual debates, and academic study of warfare should not remain limited to armed forces alone but should also engage universities, think tanks, and civil society.





He stressed the importance of creating national awareness about both the theoretical underpinnings and practical execution of war fighting strategies, asserting that broader public participation in security-related thought would strengthen India’s resilience and preparedness.





The seminar further explored two core themes—Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on Future Warfare and Reforms in Institutionalised Training to Catalyse Technological Enablement. These themes highlighted the urgency of equipping the armed forces with advanced tools, incorporating artificial intelligence, space-based sensors, cyber capabilities, and new-age weapons into their operational framework.





Additionally, discussions focused on reforming military education and training modules to ensure adaptability in the face of rapidly evolving battlefields, thereby creating synergy between technological development and the human element in defence.





Overall, the event reflected India’s growing recognition that future conflicts will be defined not just by traditional kinetic engagements but by the integration of advanced technologies, disruptive innovations, and strategic foresight.





The Tri-Service initiative embodied in Ran Samwad marks a step toward shaping a future-ready force structure that aligns with the country’s long-term national security vision.





The announcement regarding the Sudarshan Chakra adds momentum to India’s defence modernisation, reinforcing the government’s commitment to achieve technological independence and to build a security architecture robust enough to deter and defend against emerging threats in the coming decades.





Based On A PTI Report







