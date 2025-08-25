



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has bid an emotional farewell to one of its most iconic and longest-serving fighter jets, the MiG-21, which made its final operational sorties at Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner.





The milestone event, ahead of the formal retirement ceremony in Chandigarh on September 26, marks the conclusion of a 62-year-long era in which the Russian-origin supersonic fighter jet formed the backbone of India’s combat aviation capabilities.





Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, set the tone for the symbolic closure by personally flying solo sorties of the jet on August 18 and 19 — a deeply symbolic gesture that highlighted the enduring connection between the MiG-21 and generations of Indian fighter pilots who cut their teeth on the agile aircraft.





Since its induction in 1963, the MiG-21 has been synonymous with the IAF’s transformation into a modern fighting force. It was among the first supersonic jets to enter service with India, and its simplistic design, remarkable agility, and reliability made it the ideal platform for both training and combat operations.





Speaking about his own experiences, Air Chief Marshal Singh recalled flying the Type-77 variant in 1985, describing it as a revelation — highly manoeuvrable yet simple — though requiring rigorous training.





He emphasised that the fighter’s true strength lay in its role as a deadly interceptor, with the remarkable capability of climbing at more than 250 meters per second in maximum reheat, thus allowing it to respond swiftly to aerial threats. The aircraft, however, has now reached the limitations of its ageing design, with technology and maintenance challenges necessitating its retirement.





Operationally, the MiG-21 has played a decisive part in every major conflict India has engaged in since its induction. It saw action during the 1965 Indo-Pak war and rose to prominence in the 1971 war of liberation in Bangladesh, where it played key roles in ground-attack missions.





Notably, sorties by MiG-21s over Dhaka on December 14, 1971, targeted the residence of the then governor of East Pakistan, forcing his resignation. Within two days, the Pakistani Army surrendered, making the aircraft instrumental in shaping the outcome of the war.





Its contributions did not end there; during the 1999 Kargil conflict under Operation Safed Sagar, the MiG-21 again proved its mettle, with one fighter downing a Pakistani Navy’s Atlantique reconnaissance aircraft that breached Indian airspace. Even as recently as 2019, the aircraft retained operational relevance — a MiG-21 Bison brought down a Pakistani F-16 in an aerial duel, underscoring its capabilities despite its age.





To keep pace with modern warfare requirements, the MiG-21 underwent multiple mid-life upgrades, with the Bison variant introducing contemporary avionics, modern radar systems, and the capacity to carry beyond-visual-range missiles.





These enhancements extended its service life well into the 21st century; however, attrition rates, dated technology, and mounting maintenance challenges gradually brought home the necessity of retiring the decades-old jet. Currently, only two squadrons remain operational, and these will be phased out in the weeks leading up to the September farewell.





The retirement of the MiG-21 also underscores a significant generational change within the IAF’s fleet composition. With induction of platforms like the Su-30MKI, the French-origin Rafale, and India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, the IAF is positioning itself for a future defined by multi-role modern fighters.





Notably, the TEJAS was conceptualised in the 1980s precisely as a MiG-21 replacement. Its compact design and agility mirrors aspects of the MiG-21’s philosophy, while incorporating advancements in avionics and weapons systems, reflecting continuity in India’s aerospace strategy.





With 83 TEJAS aircraft already contracted and more expected, Air Chief Marshal Singh expressed confidence that the aircraft will mature into the IAF’s frontline fighter over time, taking over many of the critical responsibilities once shouldered by the MiG-21.





The legacy of the MiG-21 cannot be measured in statistics alone; it is deeply woven into the ethos of the IAF. Known as the "workhorse" of the service, it provided the foundation for thousands of Indian fighter pilots through six decades of operations.





From wars and air dominance to training and deterrence, the aircraft became an enduring symbol of resilience. While its drawbacks and risks — including a chequered record of accidents over the years — have long prompted debates on its operational longevity, its role in defending Indian skies and shaping the nation’s aerial deterrence remains undeniable.





The official farewell next month at Chandigarh, the very airbase where the MiG-21 was first inducted in 1963, will be a historic moment marking the end of an illustrious chapter in India’s aviation history.





For the IAF, it is not just the retirement of a jet, but the ceremonial closure of an era defined by courage, resilience, and technological evolution. The "Flying Coffin" to some, yet the "Saviour in the skies" to many more, the MiG-21 leaves behind a legacy that blends combat effectiveness with nostalgia and respect.





As the IAF transitions toward next-generation platforms, the MiG-21’s story will remain etched in the annals of Indian military aviation as a reminder of a machine that, against all odds, defined the nation’s air power for over six decades.





Based On PTI Report







