



Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to call him anytime to discuss tariffs and other bilateral tensions. Lula described the day the US imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports as "the most regrettable" in the history of relations between the two countries and stated that he would not call Trump because Trump "does not want to talk.





Instead, Lula said he will utilise all available measures, including recourse to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), to defend Brazil's interests.





Lula emphasised his intention to strengthen foreign trade with other nations, especially BRICS countries, which include China, India, Russia, South Africa, and Brazil itself. He said he will call leaders of BRICS nations such as China's Xi Jinping and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi but not Russia's Vladimir Putin, who cannot travel currently. Lula framed this shift as a direct response to growing US tariffs and threats against countries aligned with BRICS policies, which the US claims undermine the dollar.





Despite tensions, Lula announced he will still call Trump to invite him to the COP30 UN climate conference in November in Belem, Para, saying he would do so out of courtesy and to seek Trump's opinion on climate issues, but he left Trump's attendance open-ended. Lula stressed that Brazil remains open to negotiating tariffs, but only under conditions of equality and mutual respect, reaffirming a commitment to national sovereignty and fair trade.





Trump had earlier said Lula could "call me anytime," expressing fondness for the Brazilian people but accusing Brazil's current leaders of making wrong decisions. Brazil’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad welcomed the offer from Trump, although Lula himself made clear he would not be the one initiating talks with Trump in the current context.





The US tariffs and diplomatic tensions also relate to internal Brazilian politics, notably a "witch hunt" against former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for allegedly plotting a coup. The US has imposed sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes for his role in those investigations, adding to the strain between the countries.





The situation reflects a significant deterioration in US-Brazil relations, with Lula choosing to deepen ties with BRICS nations and largely side-lining dialogue with Trump despite the latter’s open invitation, while still maintaining an institutional approach to defend Brazil’s trade interests and a diplomatic gesture through the COP30 invitation.





Based On A NDTV Report







