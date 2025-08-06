



The Philippines is actively deepening its defence relationship with India, signalling a significant evolution in its strategic partnerships as regional tensions in the Indo-Pacific escalate, particularly due to ongoing friction with China over the South China Sea.





After finalising the acquisition of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems from India—a $375 million deal first agreed in January 2022, with the initial deliveries completed and the remainder expected by the end of 2025—the Philippines is now seeking to procure India’s domestically developed Akash-1S air defence missile system as its next major air defence upgrade.





The Akash-1S is an advanced, medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL).





This system is notable for its versatility: it can engage a wide array of aerial threats including fighter aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and guided rockets. With a range up to 30–45 kilometres, an altitude envelope reaching 20 kilometres, and the ability to track 64 targets and engage up to 12 simultaneously per battery, the Akash-1S represents a highly mobile and robust defence solution that is especially well-suited for archipelagic environments like the Philippines.





Notably, the Akash-1S has recently proven its combat effectiveness during "Operation Sindoor" in May 2025, where it successfully intercepted and destroyed Pakistan’s Fateh-1 guided rockets—an advanced, low radar cross-section artillery weapon. The Indian Air Force substantiated these operational successes with the recovery of debris, raising the international profile of India’s indigenous missile capabilities.





The Akash-1S’s key technological advancement lies in its indigenous active radar seeker, which yields exceptional accuracy and performance against high-speed, manoeuvring targets.





For the Philippines, the acquisition of the Akash-1S forms part of a broader modernization effort to bolster its deterrence posture and ensure the survivability of strategic assets amid threats from China’s increasingly assertive behaviour in the region.





The mobile launch platforms of the Akash-1S, capable of rapid redeployment across dispersed islands, further suit the Philippines’ geographic needs. The reported cost per battery is approximately $200–230 million, positioning the deal as a powerful yet cost-effective option for Manila.





Negotiations over the Akash-1S deal have advanced, reportedly including discussions around pricing, integration with existing Philippine radar systems, and transfer of key operational technology. The contract is anticipated to be larger than India’s most recent Akash export to Armenia, indicative of the scale and urgency of Manila’s air defence ambitions.





Diplomatic and defence ties are being further reinforced through high-level visits, such as that of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to India, with the Akash-1S procurement topping the bilateral discussion agenda.





Beyond serving as a defence upgrade, the Akash-1S procurement also signals a strategic realignment, as Southeast Asian nations like the Philippines seek alternatives to traditional defence suppliers, aiming to reduce over-reliance on a single power and diversify their military technology portfolios.





India’s consistent delivery of defence hardware, beginning with the BrahMos and continuing with the Akash-1S, positions it as a credible long-term partner for countries facing rapid regional militarization and changing threat perceptions.





The Philippines’ pursuit of the Akash-1S system from India is both a continuation of a blossoming defence partnership and a calculated response to emergent airborne and missile threats in the region. It leverages a battle-tested and technically advanced missile platform, supports national security objectives against a backdrop of complex regional dynamics, and further cements India’s growing profile as a global arms supplier and strategic counterweight in the Indo-Pacific.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







