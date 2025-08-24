



Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, has urged New Delhi to play a greater role in facilitating peace negotiations to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, stressing that Kyiv considers India a pivotal player given its historic and strategic relationship with Moscow.





Speaking at an event marking Ukraine’s National Flag Day, the envoy highlighted that since 2023, interactions between Indian and Ukrainian leadership had grown significantly, particularly through meetings on the sidelines of multilateral forums such as the UN General Assembly. He emphasized Kyiv’s hope that this dialogue would expand further at the upcoming UNGA session in September, particularly around discussions centred on India’s possible involvement in peace initiatives.





Ambassador Polishchuk made particular note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clear articulation of India’s position on the war, dispelling international perceptions that New Delhi has remained neutral. Quoting Modi’s remarks, Polishchuk underscored that “India is not neutral” but actively supportive of peace, dialogue, and diplomacy as the only sustainable solution.





He further praised Modi’s consistent communication with both Russian and Ukrainian leadership, positioning India as a trusted interlocutor capable of engaging Moscow in political dialogue. This, he argued, made India’s voice particularly valuable in current and future negotiations.





The ambassador recalled that from the very beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, India had clearly outlined its principle of supporting peace rather than taking sides militarily or politically, a stance that has been increasingly recognized by Kyiv.





He pointed out that India’s proactive engagement, including Modi’s repeated statements and ongoing diplomatic outreach, served as indicators of the country’s willingness to act as a constructive bridge between conflicting stakeholders. Importantly, he emphasised that Ukraine values India’s soft power and longstanding relationship with Russia as a means of bringing Moscow closer to meaningful talks.





In February 2025, Prime Minister Modi had reiterated that India’s stance was not one of neutrality but one of active commitment to peace, while also acknowledging positive steps undertaken by other global leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump toward de-escalation.





Modi clarified that India has consistently engaged both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, establishing India’s role as a country aiming to facilitate peace rather than distance itself from the crisis.





More recently, Modi also held telephonic discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, reviewing pathways for the peaceful resolution not only of the Ukraine conflict but also of broader regional tensions in West Asia, reflecting India’s wider strategic approach to global peace-building.





Responding to the recently held meeting between President Putin and President Trump in Alaska, Ambassador Polishchuk stated that Ukraine remains committed to diplomatic dialogue, but any negotiation must be supported by Kyiv’s Western partners and would be contingent upon Moscow’s political will.





He stressed that the United States remains Ukraine’s strongest ally, and Kyiv expects that with Washington’s help—backed by international partners such as India—negotiations with Russia could eventually materialize. However, he cautioned that this outcome would be determined largely by Russia’s readiness to engage sincerely in political dialogue.





Polishchuk’s remarks illustrate how Ukraine is increasingly looking to India as a mediator and balancing force in the global arena. New Delhi’s credibility as a nation that enjoys longstanding ties with both Moscow and Western capitals uniquely positions it to contribute to any future peace-building framework.





With PM Modi’s repeated assurances that India is “not neutral” but firmly aligned with the principles of peace and cooperation, Kyiv appears intent on strengthening strategic communication with New Delhi as the global focus shifts toward new avenues for conflict resolution.





The envoy’s comments thus underscore not only the deepening India-Ukraine diplomatic engagement but also the possibility of India playing a decisive role in shaping the contours of a broader international dialogue on the endgame of the Russia-Ukraine war.





Based On ANI Report







