EAM S Jaishankar with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha





On August 24, 2025, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar extended warm greetings to Ukraine on the occasion of its Independence Day through a post on the social media platform X.





He conveyed greetings to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the Government, and the people of Ukraine, reaffirming India's commitment to further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Jaishankar emphasised the dedication to bolstering India-Ukraine ties amid ongoing global challenges.





The day before, on August 23, Ukraine celebrated its National Flag Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony and cultural events at the Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi. Members of the embassy, dressed in traditional white attire, hoisted the blue-and-yellow national flag and sang the Ukrainian national anthem together.





The embassy expressed pride in the flag as a symbol of Ukraine's unwavering spirit and commitment to peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also shared a heartfelt message on the National Flag Day, describing the deep emotional connection felt when recognising one's homeland and people.





The blue-and-yellow flag, which has a history of over a millennium going back to Kyivan Rus and the Galicia-Volhynia Principality, has long been a symbol of Ukrainian identity and freedom, particularly poignant in the current context of Russia's ongoing aggression. Since 2004, the National Flag Day has been officially observed on August 23 in Ukraine, symbolising the nation's unity, resilience, and resistance against invaders.





President Zelenskyy had earlier extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on India's 79th Independence Day, expressing hope that India would play an important role in global peace efforts, especially in ending the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.





Modi responded with thanks and warm wishes to Ukraine, recognising the shared commitment to forge closer ties and wishing Ukraine peace, progress, and prosperity. Both leaders highlighted the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in science, technology, trade, and culture.





Amid these diplomatic exchanges, Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, urged India to take a more active role in the peace process to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He emphasized that Kyiv views New Delhi as a key player in potential peace negotiations due to its historic ties with Russia.





The ambassador praised India's stance as "not neutral" in the war but firmly supporting peace, diplomacy, and political dialogue. He noted the growing dialogue between Ukraine and India since 2023 and expressed hope to continue this interaction during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September.





The ambassador also mentioned that an official visit by President Zelenskyy to India is in the works, which would represent a significant milestone in bilateral relations.





India and Ukraine maintain an extensive bilateral relationship that spans political, economic, defence, cultural, and technological cooperation.





The two countries have engaged in partnerships in areas such as military collaboration, digital governance, green energy, space research, tourism, and trade. India recognises Ukraine as a key partner and was among the first countries to recognise its independence.





The recent diplomatic engagements underscore a mutual commitment to strengthen bilateral ties amid the backdrop of geopolitical tensions.





India’s commitment to supporting peace efforts in Ukraine and deepening cooperation reflects its strategic and humane interest in the region, while Ukraine views India as a crucial partner in seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict and fostering long-term development.





Based On ANI Report







