



The Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi marked Ukraine's National Flag Day on August 23, 2025, with a solemn and culturally rich celebration. The event featured a flag-hoisting ceremony where embassy members dressed in traditional white attire raised the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian national flag.





The ceremony was accompanied by the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem, symbolizing national pride and unity. The embassy shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter), expressing hope that the flag would always fly high as a symbol of Ukraine's unwavering spirit and commitment to peace, ending with the rallying cries "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" The National Flag Day is observed with significance as Ukraine's Independence Day is the following day, August 24.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a heartfelt message on the occasion through his X account. He described the flag as embodying a powerful emotional connection—a feeling of home and recognition of one's people and homeland.





Zelenskyy emphasized that the flag represents a feeling of deliverance for those returning from Russian captivity and stands as a symbol of hope and victory over evil. He also highlighted that the flag is dearest to the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian warriors defending the entire country, not just specific regions.





In the context of ongoing conflict, Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's resolve to never cede territory to Russia, stressing the flag’s symbolism of unity, resistance, and hope. Moreover, this year's National Flag Day message and celebration came amid efforts for peace talks involving Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meeting U.S. President Donald Trump and other EU leaders in Washington, alongside a summit in Anchorage, Alaska, where Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in peace discussions supported by the U.S.





Additionally, ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day, President Zelenskyy extended greetings to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on their 79th Independence Day. Zelenskyy expressed hopes for India's important role in global peace efforts, particularly in resolving the Ukraine-Russia war. PM Modi responded warmly on X, expressing appreciation for Zelenskyy’s greetings and reaffirming a commitment to strengthening India-Ukraine ties with wishes for peace, progress, and prosperity in Ukraine.





The diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Ukraine have been steadily growing. India's Prime Minister Modi made a historic visit to Ukraine on August 23, 2024, marking the first by an Indian PM and advancing bilateral relations towards a strategic partnership.





Cooperation includes political, economic, defence, cultural, and humanitarian domains, with both countries emphasizing mutual trust, respect, and openness. India has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine and is engaged in various cooperative initiatives despite the complex geopolitical landscape, including maintaining a balanced stance amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia tensions.





The Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi's National Flag Day celebration was a marked gesture of patriotism and solidarity, reflecting Ukraine’s resilience and cultural pride amid ongoing challenges, and highlighting the supportive diplomatic relationship with India as the country approaches its Independence Day.





Based On ANI Report







