



A tragic accident unfolded in upstate New York on Friday afternoon when a tour bus carrying 54 people from Niagara Falls to New York City overturned on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke, close to Buffalo.





The crash, which occurred at around 12:30 p.m. local time, resulted in the deaths of at least five passengers, all of whom have been confirmed as adults.





While the identities of the deceased have not yet been released, authorities confirmed that dozens of others sustained injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to more serious conditions requiring hospitalization. Investigators have revealed that the bus, operated by Staten Island–based M&Y Tour Inc., veered off the highway into a roadside ditch after the driver lost control





Major Andre J. Ray of the New York State Police explained that preliminary findings suggest the driver became distracted before dangerously overcorrecting, causing the coach to roll over violently. Importantly, police ruled out both mechanical failure and operator impairment as contributing factors.





In the chaotic aftermath, emergency responders rushed to the scene, where they found injured passengers both inside the overturned bus and scattered outside after being ejected during the rollover. Authorities noted that several passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, a fact believed to have worsened the extent of injuries.





According to Trooper James O’Callaghan, every passenger sustained at least some form of injury, ranging from abrasions and lacerations to broken bones. Early reports had suggested that a child might have been among the victims killed, but Major Ray later clarified that all five fatalities were adults. State police and medical teams transported survivors to multiple hospitals in the Buffalo region, and officials stressed that many passengers were foreign nationals.





Confirmed among them were tourists from India, China, the Philippines, and several Middle Eastern countries, raising concerns within foreign consulates and prompting outreach to assist victims and families. Initial reports confirmed that some Indian nationals were among those affected, though details about their conditions remain pending.





Traffic on the busy thruway was severely disrupted as rescue and recovery operations continued into the evening. State police issued a traffic advisory confirming the reopening of thruway lanes for general vehicles, although sections near Pembroke remained closed for several hours.





Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes and expect significant delays. Investigators are now focusing on understanding the exact sequence of events that led to the loss of control and rollover crash. Despite repeated attempts, M&Y Tour Inc. did not respond to calls for comment on Friday, leaving questions open about its safety record and the training of its drivers. Authorities emphasized that while the driver survived, his testimony could prove critical in establishing whether distraction from within the cabin or external factors triggered his loss of control.





The tragic crash has not only raised renewed concerns over passenger safety on long-distance tour buses but also highlighted preventable risks associated with non-usage of seatbelts. Officials noted that with a bus full of international tourists, who might not have been familiar with seatbelt protocols in the U.S., the absence of restraint systems likely caused greater harm in the rollover.





As the investigation continues, police confirmed that their immediate priority remains caring for the injured and assisting the victims’ families, many of whom may be overseas. The incident, now one of the most serious tour bus crashes in New York in recent years, has once again underscored the critical importance of driver attentiveness and passenger safety compliance in preventing highway tragedies.





Based On ANI Report







