



India’s plans to build its first indigenous 5th-generation stealth fighter— the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)—have received a major boost, with as many as 28 private sector companies expressing interest in partnering with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





A senior HAL official confirmed that almost all of India’s major private players, including Tata Advanced Systems, Adani Defence, Larsen & Toubro, and the Mahindra Group, have formally come forward. HAL has now set up a high-level committee to evaluate applicants and will eventually select one or two strategic partners to form a consortium to respond to the Aeronautical Development Agency’s (ADA) Expressions of Interest (EOI), due by September 30.





Why HAL Needs Partners





Although HAL has decades of experience in aircraft manufacturing, the execution model adopted by the Ministry of Defence mandates private sector participation to distribute risk, build an industrial ecosystem, and accelerate timelines.





HAL Chairman DK Sunil noted that the EOI criteria have created challenges for the state-owned giant. For instance, firms with order books exceeding three times their turnover receive zero marks under the scoring matrix—a clause that disadvantages HAL, where the ratio is nearly 8:1. Despite this, HAL is pushing forward with private tie-ups to keep India’s stealth fighter program on schedule.





The Consortium’s Role And Challenges





The consolidated consortium will need to demonstrate capabilities in prototype development, flight testing, and setting up production lines for the AMCA—all within an ambitious eight-year timeline. The new model marks a departure from HAL’s monopoly, with private companies now expected to play a central role in one of India’s most significant defence projects. This shift reflects the government’s broader goal of fostering self-reliance and global competitiveness in the aerospace sector.





Stealth And Flexibility In Combat





The AMCA will operate in two distinct modes. In stealth mode, it will carry up to 1.5 tons of weapons in its internal bays to minimize radar signature. In non-stealth mode, external hard points will allow carrying up to 5 tons of payload for missions where stealth is not critical. This dual configuration provides flexibility that is essential for India’s diverse mission profiles, from air dominance to deep strike operations.





Engine Roadmap: From F414 To Indigenous Power plant





Two operational variants of the AMCA are planned. The MK-1 version will initially be powered by GE’s F414-INS6 turbofans, providing the proven reliability needed to launch the program. The MK-2 version, however, will be equipped with an indigenous 120-kilonewton engine co-developed by Safran of France and India’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE).





This Indo-French engine program is valued at over ₹610 billion and includes building nine prototypes over 12 years, with full technology transfer to India. Successfully executing this engine project will mark one of India’s biggest breakthroughs in defence propulsion since the ambitious but troubled Kaveri engine effort.





Development Timelines And Force Induction





According to the current roadmap, the AMCA’s first prototype is slated to roll out by 2029, followed by flight testing over the subsequent five years. Development work is expected to conclude by 2034, and induction into the Indian Air Force is eyed for 2035. The IAF plans to operate six squadrons—or about 120 AMCA fighters—with the first two squadrons comprising MK-1 variants and the remaining four transitioning to the more powerful MK-2.





Competing Regional Dynamics





India’s leap into stealth combat aircraft is being spurred largely by regional military shifts. China already operates the J-20 stealth fighter in sizeable numbers, is advancing its carrier-based J-35 project, and is even test-flying sixth-generation designs like the J-36 and J-50. Pakistan, meanwhile, is reportedly considering inducting the Chinese J-35. India, by contrast, is only now moving toward prototype construction of the AMCA. Approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security in 2023 for design and prototype work at a cost of ₹150 billion marked a turning point, ensuring the political will and funding necessary to fast-track the program.





AMCA As A Symbol of Strategic Autonomy





Beyond its battlefield role, the AMCA represents India’s strategic ambition to reduce dependency on imports and emerge as a hub of advanced aerospace design and manufacturing. The program embodies a consolidation of HAL’s manufacturing expertise, ADA’s design capability, DRDO’s R&D, and the private sector’s resources. If executed on schedule, the AMCA could provide India with a fifth-generation fighter made largely on home soil while simultaneously creating a broader technological ecosystem in avionics, propulsion, materials, and stealth science.





Transforming India’s Aerospace Landscape





The AMCA is more than just a combat platform; it is a catalyst for deep industrial transformation. By bringing private corporations into the heart of combat aircraft development, India is laying the foundations for a globally competitive aerospace industry. For a country long criticised as the world’s top arms importer, the successful execution of this project would mark a transformation—driving both military capability and strategic independence.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







