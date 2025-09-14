



A Russian technical delegation is scheduled to visit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik facility soon. The purpose is to assess the facility’s capabilities and infrastructure for manufacturing the Su-57E fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.





This visit aligns with India's ongoing consideration of procuring 60 Su-57E aircraft under a potential large-scale defence deal.





HAL's Nashik facility currently produces the Su-30MKI fighter jets under license from Russia. This existing partnership and infrastructure makes Nashik a strong candidate for Su-57E manufacturing, potentially allowing a smoother transition and cost efficiencies in production.





The Su-57E is Russia’s most advanced stealth fighter jet export version. It features multi-role capabilities including air-to-air combat and ground attacks. Advanced stealth technologies such as radar-absorbing materials, internal weapons bays, and serpentine air intakes reduce radar and infrared signatures to enhance survivability on the battlefield.





Powered by two AL-41F1 engines with 3D thrust vectoring, the Su-57E offers supermanoeuvrability, enabling complex aerial manoeuvres during dogfights or evasive actions. Its AESA radar system provides 360-degree situational awareness along with advanced electronic counter-countermeasure capabilities to maintain radar operations under electronic warfare.





The proposed deal envisions manufacturing approximately two to three squadrons of Su-57E fighters in India, supporting India’s strategic push for fifth-generation fighters. Russia is currently studying the level of investment required for local production, which could include technology transfer and joint-development opportunities.





HAL’s involvement in Su-57E production would be a significant step forward in deepening India-Russia defence collaboration, potentially supplementing India's indigenous fighter development efforts expected to materialize around 2035.





The Su-57E deal represents India’s strategic balancing attempt to modernize its air force with multiple advanced platforms including the U.S. F-35, while strengthening traditional partnerships with Russia amidst evolving global geopolitical scenarios.





The imminent Russian inspection of HAL Nashik is a key milestone toward potentially manufacturing and assembling the Su-57E fleet in India, promoting defence self-reliance and enhancing fifth-generation fighter capabilities for the Indian Air Force.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







