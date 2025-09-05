



A quiet drone revolution is taking place within India. It is marked by rapid growth in domestic production and capability that significantly reduces dependence on foreign suppliers. As of 2025, over 600 firms, both private and public, are engaged in manufacturing a broad spectrum of drones ranging from small quad-copters to advanced medium- and large-sized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), along with counter-drone systems.





This expansion has been fuelled by government initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, which has injected approximately ₹120 Crores directly into the drone manufacturing sector, alongside further substantial funding allocations exceeding ₹2,000 Crores for the next three years.





These investments were accelerated after the Indo-Pak clash in early 2025 highlighted the critical need for self-reliance in drone and unmanned technologies.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) continues to lead public-sector drone advancements, spearheading developments such as the Ghatak stealth-armed unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), which is slated for public unveiling in 2026.





Ghatak is a 13-ton flying-wing stealth platform designed for high-risk, deep-penetration strikes with a payload capacity of 1.5 tons and a 1000 km range, featuring low radar cross-section and endurance up to six hours.





DRDO has also introduced smaller rotary drones capable of firing missiles for frontline anti-tank and bunker missions, allowing soldiers independent operational capabilities in combat scenarios.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is developing combat drones under its Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) program, including the CATS Warrior—a remotely piloted, manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) platform designed to act as a loyal wingman to fighter aircraft like the Su-30MKI and TEJAS.





These drones will execute offensive, surveillance, and sacrificial Kamikaze missions to suppress enemy air defences and protect mothership aircraft, advancing India’s force multiplication and protection capabilities.





Private sector companies play a pivotal role, producing indigenous surveillance, armed drones, and loitering munitions. Adani Aerospace has developed the Drishti 10, a domestic equivalent to the Israeli Hermes-900 MALE drone with a 36-hour endurance, alongside the Akshi-7 armed drone with 24-hour endurance.





NewSpace Research & Technologies has supplied the Indian Army with autonomous drone swarms capable of deploying 100 drones jointly with a three-hour endurance and a 50 km operational radius, showcasing swarm warfare capability.





IdeaForge and Solar Defence also provide notable platforms such as Netra and Switch drones and Nagastra-I loitering munitions, which were operationally proven during Operation Sindoor in 2025.





In the realm of counter-drone defences, India has advanced sophisticated systems combining soft and hard kill methods. Solar Defence’s Bhargavastra counter-drone system features small guided and unguided micro-missiles and rockets to neutralise drone swarms at ranges up to 2.5 km.





Similarly, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) produces the D-4 anti-drone system developed with DRDO, while Zen Technologies offers its Zen Anti-Drone System (ZADS) capable of detecting threats at 5 km ranges and jamming them within 4 km to disrupt hostile drones.





Operational experiences from recent conflicts—like the Indo-Pak aerial engagements in 2025 where India lost six manned fighter jets—underpin a clear strategic shift toward deploying larger numbers of cost-effective drones and loitering munitions.





This approach not only preserves expensive manned platforms but also leverages mass deployment and swarm tactics that can overwhelm enemy defences. The Indian Army’s rapid assembly of 50 drones within three hours by the IX Corps exemplifies the domestic industry’s ability to produce configurable, easy-to-deploy drone platforms in large quantities.





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has emphasised boosting R&D investment in next-generation stealth drones, supporting startup ecosystems, and advancing MUM-T concepts to reinforce India’s drone warfare capabilities.





This policy environment and growing industrial base collectively enable India to maintain a sustainable and agile drone force, enhancing national security through self-reliant, indigenous technological innovation across multiple domains including offensive drones, swarm tactics, and counter-drone systems.





This indigenous drone revolution represents a strategic pivot to future warfare paradigms, emphasising operational flexibility, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and sovereignty in critical unmanned aerial systems, fundamentally reshaping India’s defence posture and reducing reliance on foreign technology as witnessed up to 2025.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







