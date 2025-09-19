



Airbus is establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Research and Development at Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), a specialised university dedicated to transportation and logistics education in India.





This Centre aims to foster cutting-edge aerospace research, innovation, and capacity-building programs focused on the aviation sector and broader transport domains.





Airbus will fund the infrastructure and critical equipment for the centre while deploying technology solutions to support training and research efforts, enhancing the employability of GSV students.





The partnership includes appointing a Guest Chair Professor to drive academic excellence and develop a comprehensive aerospace curriculum, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and executive courses in areas such as Safety Management, Flight Data Analysis, and Air Cargo Management.





Airbus will also provide scholarships to 40 meritorious and underprivileged students, with a commitment to gender diversity by reserving 33% of scholarships for female students. This initiative aligns with Airbus' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and India's Skill India program to build a skilled talent pipeline for the country's growing aerospace industry.





This collaboration is a continuation of a 2023 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Airbus and GSV, emphasising joint research, faculty development, industrial training, and partnerships with global institutions.





It complements Airbus' broader Indian footprint, which includes a major digital centre in Bangalore, a $1 billion sourcing network from Indian suppliers, and the C295 aircraft final assembly line in Vadodara, reflecting Airbus’ strategic investment in India's aerospace ecosystem.





The CoE at GSV is positioned to significantly advance India's ambitions to become a global aviation hub by integrating academia, industry, and cutting-edge aerospace technology development.



