



The Indian Coast Guard commissioned the fast patrol vessel (FPV) Adamya at Paradip, Odisha, on September 19, 2025, marking an important boost to maritime security in the Bay of Bengal. Built by state-owned Goa Shipyard Limited as part of a series of eight FPVs, Adamya has been designed for high-speed interdiction, coastal surveillance, and rapid-response missions.





With a top speed of 27 knots (around 50 kmph), the vessel is capable of swift pursuit and interception to counter threats such as infiltration, smuggling, and piracy.





Equipped with advanced navigation and communication systems, the FPV will operate with a complement of five officers and 34 enlisted staff. Its deployment at Paradip is strategically significant, given the port’s proximity to vital shipping lanes, offshore assets, and key approaches along India’s eastern seaboard.





The vessel’s capabilities extend beyond security enforcement to humanitarian roles, including search-and-rescue operations in deep seas and protection of fishermen in distress. It will also strengthen the enforcement of maritime law and safeguard India’s vast 2-million-square-kilometre Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).





At the commissioning ceremony, Joint Secretary (Defence Policy, Armed Forces Wing, CSD & Planning) Satyajit Mohanty formally inducted the vessel into service, while Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed the event as both a milestone for the state and a significant augmentation of national security assets.





He noted that Odisha is steadily emerging as a strategic hub in India’s maritime architecture. The Adamya’s induction reflects the Indian Coast Guard’s expansion and modernization drive, aligning with the national vision of a stronger, self-reliant "Sashakt Bharat" and ensuring heightened vigilance in the Bay of Bengal.





Agencies







