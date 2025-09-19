



Eurasia Group President and noted political scientist Ian Bremmer has sharply criticised the Trump family’s involvement with Pakistan, framing it as opportunistic business rather than a calculated strategic shift.





In an interview with ANI, Bremmer said the Trump circle shows a “kleptocratic and oligarchic impulse,” with several individuals close to the administration conducting business dealings in Pakistan. He stressed that this reflects a lack of ethics, representing governance driven by personal financial motives.





Bremmer argued that the Trump administration’s posture was not about strategy, but about profit. “It’s opportunistic and about money,” he said, underlining that such behaviour undermines how the U.S. government is expected to function. He noted that this pattern was evident to anyone closely following reporting on the administration’s foreign economic entanglements.





Turning to Saudi Arabia, Bremmer addressed the Saudi–Pakistan mutual defence pact, noting that it was not kept entirely secret and that Washington was aware of it in advance.





He emphasised that the agreement reflects Riyadh’s long-standing nuclear hedge with Pakistan, which historically included funding for Islamabad’s plutonium program. According to Bremmer, the pact makes that contingency more public and concrete, with no sign of opposition from the Trump administration.





He suggested that the Saudi move was partly driven by anger at U.S. inaction during Israel’s strikes on Iran. Qatar, a key American ally hosting a major U.S. base, was kept in the dark and even lost a citizen in those strikes. Bremmer argued this stirred discontent across the Gulf, pushing Riyadh toward firmer arrangements with Pakistan.





For India, Bremmer noted, the Saudi–Pakistan pact complicates regional security calculations. He cautioned that in any future India–Pakistan clashes, New Delhi must factor the risk of Saudi involvement on Islamabad’s side.





This, he argued, makes India’s threat environment more unpredictable, with external partnerships shaping South Asian stability in new ways.





On Trump’s broader global conduct, Bremmer was blunt. He described the U.S. President as someone unwilling to abide by established rules—whether set by American institutions, predecessors, or international partners. Trump, he argued, exercises power with the view that defiance has no cost for him, but real consequences for others.





At the same time, Bremmer noted that some countries have successfully resisted Trump’s pressure. He cited China, Russia, and India as examples where leaders refused to bend.





In particular, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for directly contradicting Trump on the India–Pakistan issue, publicly embarrassing him rather than yielding.





This, Bremmer said, demonstrated India’s growing ability to assert independence on the global stage.





Based On ANI Report







