



In a significant departure from his previously established narrative, US President Donald Trump has revised his claims regarding his role as a peacemaker in global conflicts. For years, Trump has repeatedly stated at rallies, press briefings, and diplomatic meetings that he "stopped seven wars" through decisiveness and the use of economic leverage, mostly trade restrictions.





However, while speaking at a high-profile dinner with technology industry leaders at the White House on Thursday evening, the President altered this long-standing figure, contending instead that he put an end to three protracted wars.





The shift in messaging has drawn attention both for its inconsistency with his prior statements and for the lack of clarity on which conflicts he was referencing.





Trump, while responding to a question regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, characterised the conflicts he purportedly ended as having lasted "31 years, 34 years, and 37 years" respectively, and involving significant casualties. He did not name countries, regions, or actors, but his language suggested reference to entrenched regional disputes rather than large-scale global wars.





The President claimed that despite scepticism from advisors and international observers who told him the disputes were impossible to resolve, he "settled them," emphasising that he believed he could do the same with Moscow and Kyiv. "People said, 'You can’t settle them.' And I settled them," Trump remarked, striking a note of self-attributed achievement before adding that the Russia-Ukraine case was proving more complex but would also ultimately be resolved under his stewardship.





Trump’s comments follow a consistent pattern of presenting himself as a conflict-preventer on the world stage. In recent months, he has highlighted his role in containing the India-Pakistan confrontation after Operation Sindoor, which erupted into direct aerial engagement and heavy artillery exchanges in Kashmir earlier this year. On multiple occasions, the President has emphasised his use of "trade pressure" as a diplomatic instrument to force de-escalation between New Delhi and Islamabad.





As recently as August 26, during bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart, Trump escalated the scale of his claims, asserting that seven fighter jets had been shot down in the hostilities—raising the figure from his earlier statement of five aircraft—and that the situation was "raging" and potentially nuclear.





According to Trump, he warned both nations that the US would suspend all trade access unless a cessation was immediately enforced, after which “they said, ‘Well, there’s no more war going on.’” He went on to reiterate that he had deployed this tactic “on numerous occasions” as a decisive peace making instrument, implicitly contrasting his approach with the more traditional diplomatic methods favoured by previous administrations.





Analysts note that Trump’s choice to scale down his "seven wars" narrative to "three wars" could be politically motivated, possibly reflecting criticism of exaggeration, or a deliberate narrowing of scope to boost credibility ahead of the 2025 electoral cycle. The shift also raises questions about which "three wars" he identifies as resolved and whether the conflicts meet the definitional threshold of “war” under international law.





His vague references to long durations—31, 34, and 37 years—bear resemblance to frozen conflicts across regions such as the Balkans, the Caucasus, and parts of the Middle East, but no direct correlation has been confirmed by US officials or independent observers. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine confrontation remains active, with limited breakthrough achieved despite Trump’s repeated assurances that he would succeed where prior diplomatic efforts had stalled.





The narrative adjustment underscores Trump’s continuing reliance on trade leverage as a core tenet of his foreign policy posture. His framing of trade as both carrot and stick—threatening partners with economic isolation while also promising access as a reward for compliance—remains consistent across his accounts of conflict resolution.





It also reflects his tendency to elevate his personal role in international crises, often presenting events as direct products of his intervention rather than multilateral negotiations or regional dynamics. Whether the new "three wars" narrative gains traction with his audience may depend less on factual precision than on rhetorical resonance, fitting into his broader political brand of being a uniquely effective dealmaker capable of imposing solutions where others failed.





In sum, by switching from "seven wars" to "three wars," Trump has simultaneously reinforced his image as a self-styled peacemaker and raised new ambiguities about the record he cites. His continued invocation of the India-Pakistan crisis, particularly the reference to averting a nuclear confrontation through economic pressure, signifies the centrality of that episode in his 2025 foreign policy messaging.





At the same time, reframing his quantitative claims without concrete details risks fuelling scrutiny of whether the President’s self-reported successes correspond to verifiable international outcomes, or whether they remain largely a rhetorical construct bolstering his political narrative.





