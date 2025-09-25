



The first module of India's Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), a milestone in the country's space ambitions, is scheduled for launch soon, with the target set for 2028.





This module will form the foundation of a modular space station designed to expand gradually, enabling Indian astronauts to live and conduct scientific experiments in low Earth orbit (LEO) at an altitude of about 450 km.





BAS is conceived as a "6 BHK apartment" in orbit, according to astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from the International Space Station. The station's modular design will allow it to grow in phases, ultimately comprising five modules by 2035. It will provide a permanent facility for Indian crews to live and conduct long-duration microgravity experiments and space technology demonstrations.





The first BAS module, weighing approximately 10 tonnes, includes several key indigenous technologies such as the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS), Bharat Docking System, Bharat Berthing Mechanism, and an automated hatch system.





The module is designed specifically for microgravity conditions and extravehicular activities (spacewalks). It will facilitate critical research in microgravity, space medicine, life sciences, and technology, boosting scientific innovation and industrial growth.





The Union Cabinet has approved BAS as part of India's expanded Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, which envisions the space station becoming fully operational by 2035. Further, India plans to send a crewed mission to the Moon by 2040, marking ambitious goals in human space exploration.





During his ISS mission as part of the Axiom-4 crew, Shukla conducted several microgravity experiments studying muscle regeneration, algal and seed growth, the resilience of tardigrades, cyanobacteria for life support, and human interface with electronic displays. Such scientific work underscores the potential of the BAS to significantly enhance India’s research capabilities in space.





The BAS facility will also feature observation viewports for scientific imaging and crew recreation. It is poised to support advanced technological developments such as refilling propellants and life support fluids, radiation shielding, thermal regulation, and protection against micrometeoroid orbital debris. The station will incorporate robotic systems including a robotic arm to aid construction and maintenance.





The Bharatiya Antariksh Station represents a major leap for India in establishing a permanent space presence. With its first module launch planned for 2028, India is set to join the elite club of nations operating orbital laboratories, advancing scientific research, technological innovation, and industrial growth in space.





Based On ANI Report







