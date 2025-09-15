



India-Russia ties are described by Moscow as "steadily and confidently advancing," with any attempts to disrupt this partnership labeled as "destined to fail." The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that India’s commitment to Russia remains firm despite intense pressure from the US and NATO to halt Indian purchases of Russian oil.





This steadfast relationship is framed as rooted in a long history of friendship and strategic autonomy in international affairs, prioritizing sovereignty and national interests over external influence.





The ministry praised India’s resilience amid the US's efforts, notably President Donald Trump's imposition of steep tariffs on Indian goods. These tariffs include a base 25% and an additional 25% penalty linked explicitly to India’s purchase of Russian oil and defense equipment.





The US administration accused India of indirectly fuelling the conflict in Ukraine, claims that India has repeatedly rejected as unfair and unjustified. The tariffs emerged in the backdrop of stalled bilateral trade deal negotiations, with India holding firm on limiting concessions in sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy.





The strategic partnership spans extensive areas including joint civilian and military production, India’s manned space missions, nuclear power projects like Kudankulam, and Indian investments in Russian oil exploration.





Besides traditional defense and energy cooperation, both countries are enhancing joint payment systems, increasing national currency use, and developing alternative transport and logistics corridors to strengthen bilateral ties independently of Western pressures.





Despite US attempts to isolate India economically via tariffs and political pressure, Moscow insists the bilateral relationship is reliable, predictable, and truly strategic in nature. Officials stress that India exercises sovereign decision-making in its international alliances, reflecting a broader policy of strategic autonomy that withstands external coercion.





This enduring partnership reflects deep-rooted ties and mutual interests across defence, energy, technology, and diplomatic spheres.





Moscow's narrative underlines the failure of efforts led by US President Trump to fracture India-Russia ties amid geopolitical tensions related to the Ukraine conflict, reinforcing the idea that India's independent foreign policy and longstanding friendship with Russia will endure despite external attempts to impose punitive economic measures.





