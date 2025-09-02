



AXISCADES Technologies Ltd, through its subsidiary Mistral Solutions, has secured a key order from DRDO’s Combat Aircraft System Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC) to develop ten prototype Electronic Control Units (ECUs) for the cooling system of the Su-30MKI “Super-30” modernisation program.





This order marks the beginning of a larger engagement, with full-scale production potentially reaching 600 units over the next five years, carrying an estimated contract value of ₹150 crore.





According to Mistral Solutions CEO C. Manikandan, the award highlights the company’s growing role in indigenous defence technology development and its ability to deliver next-generation avionics subsystems to meet the Indian Air Force’s evolving operational needs.





The project aligns with India’s broader push for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to upgrade the IAF’s frontline Su-30MKI fleet with advanced avionics, mission systems, and critical electronic subsystems.





Beyond strengthening domestic capability, AXISCADES sees this win as a springboard to enhance its position in the global defence technology market, leveraging its expertise to support both Indian and international aerospace modernisation programs.





Agencies







