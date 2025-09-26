



The Oval Office meeting between US President Donald Trump, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Army Chief General Asim Munir has generated controversy due to the White House’s unusual silence.





Unlike most high-level interactions, no official photos or videos were released by Washington. This omission has triggered speculation, especially as earlier in the day the White House publicized President Trump’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, complete with visuals and a joint briefing.





According to the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the meeting was held in a “pleasant atmosphere” and attended by US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.





However, the PMO also noted that the session was closed to the press and delayed by around one hour as President Trump finalised executive orders. While Pakistani social media accounts released images of the interaction, US outlets only captured Sharif and Munir waiting outside the West Wing before being ushered in.





This meeting marks the first formal bilateral engagement between a Pakistani leader and Donald Trump since the latter’s return to office. It comes six years after former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 2019 visit to Washington during Trump’s first term. The timing is noteworthy, as Sharif is in the United States primarily to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





The interaction’s opacity has coincided with sharper assertions from India. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New York, underscored the global threat of terrorism.





Without naming Pakistan, he asserted that the international community must neither tolerate nor accommodate terrorism, stressing that global cooperation against such networks is critical to maintaining peace and development.





Strategically, the Trump-Sharif meeting carries broader implications for South Asia. US-Pakistan ties, long defined by fluctuating cycles of military cooperation and diplomatic estrangement, appear to be strengthening once again. South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman observed that this swift revival has become a notable “tension point” in India-US relations.





While New Delhi recognises Washington’s ability to maintain ties with Islamabad, the rapid rebuilding of military and political channels between the two has raised concerns against a backdrop of existing strains in India-US relations.





For India, this renewed warmth between Washington and Islamabad arrives at a delicate juncture. Disputes over trade, technology, and geopolitical positions have already complicated the India-US dynamic. The sight—however limited—of Sharif and Munir welcomed at the White House reinforces worries that Washington may revert to its traditional balancing act in South Asia, lending credibility to Pakistan at India’s expense.





In essence, the lack of transparency surrounding the Trump-Sharif-Munir meeting has magnified its political weight. The absence of official White House communication contrasts sharply with the treatment afforded to other foreign leaders, leaving space for speculation about what may have been discussed behind closed doors. Against the backdrop of India’s consistent calls for zero-tolerance on terrorism, this episode is likely to intensify strategic anxieties in New Delhi while testing the resilience of India-US ties.





Based On ANI Report







