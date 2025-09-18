



Rourkela-based defence start-up Coratia Technologies has won a ₹66 Crores contract from the Indian Navy for the supply of indigenous Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (UWROVs). The order highlights the growing reliance on domestic unmanned solutions for naval operations under the umbrella of “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”





The UWROVs being supplied are advanced underwater drones capable of performing surveillance, mine detection, inspection, and salvage operations. These platforms allow naval divers to be substituted in hazardous environments, making them critical for both tactical and peacetime naval deployments.





The contract award represents a significant step in strengthening undersea domain awareness and operational flexibility of the Navy. By leveraging indigenous technology, the procurement reduces dependence on foreign-origin systems and aligns with India’s drive toward self-reliance in strategic technologies.





Coratia Technologies, based in Odisha’s Rourkela, has emerged as a niche indigenous manufacturer specialising in unmanned marine systems. The Navy’s trust in the company reflects the growing capability of Indian MSMEs to deliver advanced robotics, sensors, and control technologies for demanding maritime missions.





The deal also signals opportunities for scaling production for future requirements across allied naval platforms, coast guard operations, and strategic subsea missions. This order not only augments naval readiness but also validates the operational maturity of India’s indigenous UWROV designs.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







