



Acron Aviation, formerly known as L3Harris CAS, has inaugurated a new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre in Bangalore. The facility aims to build indigenous capability for advanced aviation repair and testing services, starting with specialised equipment used across commercial and military fleets.





In its first phase of operations, the Bangalore MRO centre is equipped with repair and testing capabilities for the SRVIVR25 range of flight recorders. These are critical for strengthening aviation safety, as they ensure reliable data protection and crash recovery compliance for both airline operators and regulatory authorities.





The company has outlined a phased three-year expansion roadmap for the centre. By gradually scaling infrastructure, Acron Aviation will add repair and service capabilities for additional classes of flight recorders, Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS), and advanced cockpit display systems.





This progressive capability build-up aligns with the increasing demand for high-technology MRO solutions within India’s growing civil aviation ecosystem.





Acron Aviation is in the process of seeking Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) CAR-145 approval as its immediate certification milestone.





Following this, the company plans to pursue global accreditations from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to attract regional and international customers.





The establishment of this dedicated MRO hub positions Bangalore as a stronger aviation service cluster within India. It also underscores the trend of global aerospace suppliers deepening local footprints to address rising fleet maintenance demand, reduce overseas dependency, and support India’s ambition of becoming a major MRO hub in Asia.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







