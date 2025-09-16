



DCX Systems Ltd, with an existing order book of ₹2,697 crore, has strengthened its defence manufacturing presence by signing a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) to set up a new state-of-the-art facility at Hosur.





The MoU was inked during the TN Rising Investment Conclave in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, reinforcing the state’s vision of becoming a leading aerospace and defence production hub under the Tamil Nadu Industrial Policy 2021 and the Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy 2022.





The upcoming manufacturing unit will be housed in one of the country’s designated Defence Industrial Corridors, offering strategic locational advantages and access to supporting industrial infrastructure.





This plant, promoted through a Joint Venture Company (JVC) between DCX Systems Ltd and Israel’s ELTA Systems Ltd along with its group companies, will focus on indigenised production of high-end electronic warfare and radar systems, thereby aligning closely with India’s “Make in India” initiative.





The JVC’s manufacturing mandate will centre on delivering Airborne Maritime Radar Systems, Fire Control Radar Systems, and a range of next-generation radar platforms tailored for both airborne and land-based applications.





These systems form a critical backbone for surveillance, targeting, and fire-control functionalities in modern warfare, strengthening both domestic defence capability and India’s export potential.





GoTN’s nodal agency, Guidance, has committed to extending comprehensive support in terms of infrastructural facilitation, land allocation, permissions, and clearances, as well as access to the state’s incentivisation framework for defence investments. Such policy-driven support is designed to accelerate plant commissioning, streamline regulatory approvals, and ensure a faster time-to-market for indigenous defence solutions.





Strategically, this partnership not only enhances DCX Systems’ production base but also deepens Indo-Israeli collaboration in defence technologies—leveraging ELTA’s expertise in advanced radar systems and DCX’s indigenous integration capabilities.





Once operational, the Hosur facility could become a regional hub for advanced radar manufacturing, catering to the Indian Armed Forces’ growing demands and positioning Tamil Nadu as a central player in the aerospace and defence ecosystem.





Agencies







