



The Danish government had earlier placed the engine charge amplifier, a crucial element of the Tejas’ propulsion system, on its banned exports list, threatening to stall production despite HAL already dealing with delayed supplies of GE-F404 engines from the United States.





After sustained diplomatic engagement by India, Copenhagen rolled back its restriction, paving the way for resumed deliveries of the charge amplifier, without which the TEJAS MK-1A cannot be assembled.





The crisis around this component had first surfaced in 2024 when deliveries of the aircraft were held up, though the specific item was not officially named due to its sensitivity.





HAL had limited stocks of the part and faced the risk of production lines grinding to a halt, even as the delayed GE engines finally began arriving.





To mitigate the situation, HAL initiated indigenisation work through a Bangalore-based firm, with sources confirming that India is now not only receiving new shipments from Denmark but is also pushing toward local self-reliance in charge amplifier production, reducing future dependency on imports.





For the Indian Air Force, which placed an order in 2021 for 73 TEJAS MK-1A fighters and 10 MK-1 trainers (83 aircraft total), the resolution of this supply chain bottleneck is crucial. Deliveries were due to begin in March 2024 but none have been transferred to the IAF so far, owing to technical and logistical delays.





HAL has already produced 10 aircraft and is awaiting integration with engines and critical imported parts. Officials now expect that at least two aircraft will be delivered in October 2025, marking the formal start of handovers.





In parallel, the Indian government recently cleared the procurement of an additional 97 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, further strengthening the indigenous fighter program and expanding the eventual fleet size to 180 aircraft.





This fresh order underscores New Delhi’s confidence in the platform despite persistent delays and supply chain disruptions. With Denmark’s export clearance restored and HAL’s parallel push for indigenisation of the charge amplifier, the TEJAS MK-1A project is expected to gain new momentum, provided the US clears the backlog of F404 engine deliveries that have already slipped by nearly two and a half years.





