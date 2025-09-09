



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the virtual BRICS Leaders' Summit on September 8, 2025, delivered a comprehensive and urgent message emphasising the need for BRICS countries to play a critical role in stabilizing the global economy, addressing disruptions caused by ongoing conflicts, and pushing for reforms in multilateral institutions.





His speech highlighted several pressing global challenges undermining international stability, including the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, major conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, economic volatility, climate crises, and the noticeable slowdown of progress toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





Jaishankar stressed that these difficulties collectively reveal a failing multilateral system and called for renewed global cooperation and reform.





He pointed out that BRICS member countries represent a range of diverse societies but are all equally affected by these complex global issues.





Jaishankar underscored the immediate priority of stabilizing the international economy and global order while also urging attention to ongoing conflicts, noting their substantial developmental and supply chain disruptions.





He advocated for creating more resilient global supply chains that are shorter, reliable, redundant, and diversified geographically to withstand multiple shocks. Furthermore, he called for the democratization of manufacturing and production across different regions to strengthen economic security.





On trade, the minister emphasized the importance of cooperative and constructive approaches. He warned against increasing trade barriers or linking trade measures to unrelated non-trade issues, urging BRICS nations to lead by reviewing and facilitating trading flows among themselves to resolve imbalances expeditiously.





Notably, India faces significant trade deficits with some BRICS partners, and Jaishankar pressed for swift solutions to these challenges.





Jaishankar reaffirmed India's strong belief in a rules-based international trading system grounded in principles of openness, fairness, transparency, non-discrimination, inclusivity, equity, and the provision of Special and Differential Treatment for developing countries.





He expressed concern about how ongoing conflicts exacerbate food, energy, and fertilizer security problems in the Global South, cautioning that selective protectionism cannot be a global solution and advocating for early diplomatic efforts to end hostilities and establish durable peace.





Finally, Jaishankar stressed the urgent need to reform international organizations, including the United Nations and its Security Council, pointing to recent gridlocks that have hindered collective progress on key global issues. He welcomed the BRICS group’s positive stance on these necessary reforms and called for a strong collective voice pushing for change.





He also brought attention to the declining priority of climate action and climate justice globally, urging for new initiatives and highlighting initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the Global Bio-fuels Alliance as noteworthy efforts worthy of consideration.





In closing, he expressed gratitude to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for convening the summit and providing India the platform to present its perspectives on these critical global challenges and collaborative paths forward. This address reflects India’s commitment to a multilateral and cooperative global order focused on sustainable and inclusive development, peace, and economic resilience.





Based On ANI Report







