



Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned following two days of violent anti-corruption protests that engulfed Kathmandu, the capital, killing 19 people. The protests, largely led by Nepal's youth under the banner of the "Gen Z protest," initially erupted over a government ban on social media apps and deep-rooted grievances about corruption, unemployment, and governance failures.





Demonstrators demanded Oli's resignation, accusing his government of widespread corruption and misrule. The intensity of the protests escalated after security forces opened fire on demonstrators attempting to storm the parliament, leading to multiple fatalities.





During the unrest, protesters employed slogans like "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (KP thief, quit the country) and staged acts of vandalism and arson, including setting fire to the Nepal Parliament and the residences of political leaders such as PM Oli and former ministers. The government had initially imposed a ban on 26 social media platforms for failure to register in Nepal, which intensified public anger. After the outbreak of violence and deaths, the ban was lifted late Monday night in an apparent attempt to ease tensions.





PM Oli expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and condemned the violent turn of events, attributing the chaos to "infiltrating vested interests" that hijacked what he described as a peaceful protest. He announced the formation of a high-level inquiry commission to investigate the incidents and announced that those affected would be offered financial relief and free treatment.





Despite calls for his resignation from multiple political quarters, including key leaders of the Nepali Congress party and the protest movement, PM Oli initially resisted stepping down.





However, after relentless pressure from the public and worsening street violence, Oli announced his resignation. The resignation came hours after the Nepal Parliament was set ablaze and intense protests continued despite curfew orders in Kathmandu and other parts of the country. The protesters' demands included not only Oli's resignation but also the formation of a national government, strict action against corrupt politicians, freedom of expression, an end to nepotism, and the institution of a retirement age for politicians.





Several cabinet ministers had already resigned in protest against the government's handling of the situation, but Oli's resignation marked a significant political crisis point in Nepal.





Demonstrations persisted across multiple districts and areas of Kathmandu Valley, defying restrictions and curfews, with protesters chanting against the government and demanding systemic reform to address corruption and governance failures.





International reactions included condemnations of the deadly crackdown and calls for peaceful resolution through dialogue. The unrest has highlighted the deep frustrations among Nepal's youth and general populace with entrenched political corruption, lack of economic opportunities, and restrictive government actions against social media and freedom of expression. The situation remains volatile with uncertainty about Nepal's political future as the country seeks stability after this severe internal crisis.





