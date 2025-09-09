

Nepal was rocked by unprecedented violence on Tuesday as protests spiralled out of control, leading to the death of Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former prime minister Jhalanath Khanal, after demonstrators trapped her inside their residence in Kathmandu’s Dallu area and set it ablaze. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, according to family sources.





The unrest—driven largely by Generation Z protesters—was initially sparked by the government’s controversial move to block social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and YouTube, citing non-compliance with local regulatory demands. Although the ban was lifted within 24 hours, anger surged after police gunfire killed 19 demonstrators, transforming the rallies into a mass revolt against corruption, nepotism, and the ruling establishment.





Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli became a central target of public fury, with his own house being torched and mass outrage forcing him to resign immediately. His finance minister, Bishnu Prasad Paudel, was chased through the streets, and disturbing videos showed him being assaulted by enraged mobs.





Demonstrators broadened their attacks from government residences to other symbols of power, setting fire to the parliament building and forcing the capital’s airport to shut down as army helicopters evacuated several ministers to safety.





Despite the restoration of social media services, distrust in political leadership remained high, with protests feeding off long-standing frustrations about corruption and the privileged lifestyles of political elites’ children, dubbed “Nepo Kids,” contrasted against the widespread unemployment and insecurity faced by ordinary youth.





The crisis has crippled Kathmandu, with violence spreading across the city and thousands joining the so-called “Gen Z protest,” described as the most intense youth-led political uprising in Nepal in years.





India has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to defer travel until the situation stabilises, while carriers including Air India, IndiGo, and Nepal Airlines suspended flights between Delhi and Kathmandu. The developments mark a severe blow to stability in the Himalayan nation, with fears of prolonged unrest unless a credible political solution and accountability measures are swiftly put in place.





Based On ANI Report







