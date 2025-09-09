



Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has formalised a series of agreements with Indian firms to jointly develop naval weapons and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions, positioning itself as a long-term technology partner in India’s maritime modernisation drive.





These partnerships fall squarely within New Delhi’s “Make in India” agenda, under which the government is encouraging domestic shipbuilding, defence production, and industrial self-reliance.





Future Prospects Under Project 75(I)

An important forward-looking element is TKMS’ interest in India’s Project 75(I) submarine tender, which seeks to acquire six next-generation diesel-electric attack submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP) and advanced weapon systems.

TKMS, with its HDW 214/218 designs, is seen as a strong contender for this program. Partnerships with VEM and CFF could serve as enabling frameworks for submarine weapon integration, combat system co-production, and long-term sustainment.

Additionally, discussions include collaboration with DRDO and the prospect of setting up dedicated production lines, opening new opportunities for both Indian and foreign markets.





Torpedo Modernisation With VEM Technologies





A major highlight is TKMS’ memorandum of understanding (MoU) with VEM Technologies, a Hyderabad-based defence manufacturer. The agreement focuses on the indigenous development and modernisation of heavyweight torpedoes, which remain critical to submarine warfare capability.





TKMS’ Atlas Elektronik subsidiary, a global leader in undersea systems, will provide design expertise, electronic suites, and propulsion technology upgrades, while VEM will oversee local assembly, systems integration, and performance testing.





This partnership not only strengthens the Indian Navy’s arsenal but also builds sovereign competence in undersea weapons production.





Collaboration With CFF Fluid Control





TKMS has extended its cooperation with CFF Fluid Control Limited, a Mumbai-headquartered engineering company supporting naval weapon systems. The partnership will cover the joint design and manufacture of anti-submarine warfare systems for use on Indian surface combatants.





Advanced sonar solutions, decoy launchers, and fire-control mechanisms are expected to be key areas of collaboration. By establishing this line of production in India, TKMS and CFF will create dual-use systems capable of serving both domestic naval forces and potential export clients in the Indian Ocean region.





Long-Term Role In Naval Modernisation





These cooperative ventures signal TKMS’ deeper footprint in India’s maritime sector, beyond supply contracts and into co-development and co-production models.





By investing in local integration facilities and manufacturing clusters, TKMS is ensuring technology transfer and industrial participation—two central priorities for India’s defence procurement policies. Over time, such projects can feed into a broader export-oriented ecosystem, allowing India to position itself as a global hub for naval technologies.





These agreements reflect India’s recognition of the growing undersea threat environment in the Indo-Pacific, where modern submarine fleets are proliferating. At the same time, TKMS’ push into co-production represents a shift in Germany’s defence export posture—moving from supplier to partner. With Indian shipyards scaling production capacity and global demand for naval ASW solutions on the rise, these partnerships could become central to shaping future regional security architectures.





Agencies







