



Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s recent visit to New Delhi highlights a profound deepening of bilateral relations between Germany and India, elevating the partnership to a strategic, global level in politics and trade. His assertion that “India equals Asia” for Germany symbolises an evolution in Berlin’s strategic thinking, recognising New Delhi as the primary pivot in Asian affairs.





Conversely, Wadephul’s remark that Germany and the European Union serve as Europe’s equivalent for India further underscores a mutual prioritisation of each other’s roles in their respective regions, with both nations increasingly viewing one another as gateways for engagement with vast markets and as anchors of democratic principles.





During the joint press conference with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Wadephul elaborated on Germany’s high regard for India’s growing global stature. He stated that both countries share diligent adherence to democratic principles and regulatory disciplines, which forms a strong foundation for political and economic collaboration.





There was a visible sense of urgency to ease market access for each side, with Wadephul candidly acknowledging the need for both nations to undertake reforms and “homework” to foster more seamless bilateral engagement.





Security concerns and geopolitical challenges featured prominently among discussion topics, particularly with respect to terrorism and the international rules-based order. Wadephul reiterated Germany’s steadfast support for India in its fight against terrorism, affirming New Delhi’s “right to defend its people.”





This unequivocal backing further cements Germany’s position as a reliable partner in India’s security calculations. The foreign minister also addressed Germany’s nuanced view of China, acknowledging the multiplicity of roles Beijing plays—as a partner, competitor, and systemic rival. He emphasised the importance of defending the international rules-based order, appreciating India’s parallel concerns about China’s confrontational stance in certain domains, while rejecting the notion of inherent rivalry.





In the context of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Wadephul expressed appreciation for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proactive diplomatic engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the recent SCO summit. Germany views India’s ties with Moscow as potentially instrumental in pushing for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. Wadephul welcomed India’s calls for a speedy peace agreement and advocated for open dialogue regardless of occasional disagreements, reiterating the importance of peace as the basis for security, prosperity, and freedom. He also referenced the recent success of a ceasefire near India’s borders as a positive regional development.





The strategic partnership between India and Germany is also marked by collaboration in technology and trade. Wadephul praised India’s technological advancement, specifically mentioning its upcoming hosting of the AI Summit as evidence of its ambition to lead in innovation and new technologies. This reflects Germany’s recognition of India as an emergent global frontrunner in technology, further aligning both countries’ visions for future-oriented collaboration.





Trade remains another cornerstone of the relationship, with India currently being Germany’s largest trading partner in South Asia, accounting for nearly 31 billion euros in annual bilateral trade. Berlin is keen to double this volume, signalling a commitment to leveraging the full potential of the economic partnership. Both governments maintain an optimistic outlook on expanding trade and investment, recognising shared opportunities in market access and regulatory harmonisation.





The visit and remarks by Johann Wadephul herald a new era in Indo-German relations, rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and clearly defined strategic interests. Both nations acknowledge the necessity of strengthening political, security, and economic linkages amid shifting global dynamics. Germany’s affirmation of India’s pivotal role in Asia, combined with India’s reciprocal view of Germany’s centrality in Europe, lays a robust foundation for collaboration in areas spanning democracy, technology, security, global governance, and economic development.





