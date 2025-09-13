



Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has strongly criticised the recent anti-India remarks by Peter Navarro, a former Trump trade adviser, terming them an aberration and not representative of broader American opinion. In an interview with ANI, Bolton stressed that Navarro lacks understanding of international relations and mischaracterises America’s strategic partnerships.





Bolton dismissed Navarro’s rhetoric—such as branding India a “laundromat for the Kremlin” and making casteist allegations about Russian oil trade—as ill-informed and unhelpful. He cautioned that such language should not be interpreted by New Delhi as a shift in US foreign policy or long-term strategic intent.





Navarro’s repeated accusations that India was profiting from discounted Russian crude and imposing tariffs detrimental to US jobs have sparked irritation in diplomatic circles. However, Bolton clarified that these views are not reflective of wider policymaking in Washington, describing them as Navarro’s personal, misguided posture.





Bolton also took issue with former President Donald Trump’s erratic behaviour on tariffs. He highlighted the inconsistency of penalising India with cumulative 50 per cent levies on trade and Russian oil purchases, while avoiding similar punitive measures against countries like China, Turkey, or Pakistan, who buy even larger volumes from Moscow.





According to Bolton, such selective penalties reveal Trump’s unstructured approach toward managing alliances and economic tools, conflating sanctions policy with trade disputes in a way that weakens consistent US foreign policy messaging. He suggested that these tariff actions are political rather than principled.





Despite Trump’s hostile tariff moves, Bolton pointed out that the US president simultaneously expressed optimism over trade negotiations with India, even praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “friend.” This duality, Bolton argued, reflects the unpredictability of Trump’s conduct, making it difficult for partners to take policy stability for granted.





Bolton advised New Delhi to treat Trump’s tariff-and-sanction approach as a unique personality-driven anomaly rather than as standing doctrine of the United States. He urged Indian policymakers to protect their national interests pragmatically, recognising that American institutions and bipartisan consensus continue to view India positively as a key strategic partner.





By separating Navarro’s abrasive outbursts and Trump’s erratic tariff gambits from the underlying continuity in Indo-US relations, Bolton positioned himself as a moderating voice, attempting to reassure India of Washington’s long-term commitment. His comments underline an important message: while turbulence persists in personalities, the structural partnership between India and the United States remains resilient.





Based On ANI Report







