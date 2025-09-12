



Godrej Defence and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have jointly proposed a strategic development of a 90kN thrust derivative of the Kaveri engine (KDE) aimed at powering the TEJAS MK-1A and TEJAS MK-2 fighters, addressing India’s urgent need for an indigenous aero engine to reduce critical dependence on foreign suppliers.





This collaboration comes amid significant delays and supply chain uncertainties related to GE F404 and F414 engines, which currently power Tejas variants, underscoring the importance of self-reliance in military aviation propulsion.





Godrej Aerospace, leveraging its advanced ₹500 crore facility at Khalapur and expertise in critical aero engine components, has already delivered two 48kN KDE engines and eight major modules, showing proven capability in developing indigenous turbojet technologies essential for this initiative.





The new 90kN engine variant aims to incorporate an advanced afterburner developed in collaboration with BrahMos Aerospace to reach the required thrust level for upgraded Tejas platforms.





Their proposed development adopts a “spiral development” approach, a staged advancement strategy that incrementally progresses from the current 50kN dry thrust engines to the 90kN variant, thus mitigating technical risks and building a sustainable aerospace propulsion ecosystem.





This approach parallels global best practices seen in US and French jet engine development programs, fostering local expertise progressively before eventually developing high-thrust engines for future platforms like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The strategic engine program aligns with the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) operational demands, as it plans to operate nearly 220 TEJAS MK-1A/TEJAS MK-2 aircraft over the coming decades, which require over 700 engines for lifecycle operations and replacements.





Current foreign engine supplies are insufficient and vulnerable to geopolitical risks, causing delays and operational challenges. The indigenous 90kN KDE derivative is envisioned to power a significant portion of this fleet, providing enhanced thrust to support increased maximum take-off weights and sophisticated payloads, thus improving overall mission effectiveness.





The development timeline includes integrating the current 73-75kN KDE engine with an afterburner by 2028 for flight trials, followed by an up-rated 90kN variant during mid-life upgrades.





Overcoming challenges such as engine weight reduction and afterburner technology maturation remains ongoing, but the collaborative efforts by Godrej and L&T demonstrate focused intent to overcome these hurdles to secure strategic sovereignty in aero engine technology.





Beyond immediate fighter applications, this initiative contributes to India’s long-term defence modernisation and indigenisation goals, helping build a critical propulsion technology ecosystem serving multiple defence aviation platforms.





The project also represents a significant step towards India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by fostering domestic manufacturing capabilities and reducing hefty import costs of $8-10 million per engine, potentially saving billions over the lifecycle of the Tejas program.





Godrej Defence and L&T’s coordinated push for the 90kN Kaveri Derivative Engine marks a pivotal milestone in India’s quest for strategic engine self-reliance, powering current and future indigenous fighters while mitigating supply risks and advancing India’s aerospace industrial base comprehensively.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







