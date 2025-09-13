Godrej Enterprises Group Signs Deal With Safran To Build Leap Engine Parts
GE aerospace, SAFRAN aircraft engines JV to manufacture leap engine components in India
Godrej Enterprises Group’s aerospace division has secured a significant five-year contract from Safran Aircraft Engines to manufacture critical components for LEAP engines, one of the most widely used next-generation power-plants for narrow-body aircraft.
The scope of the contract involves the development and production of titanium-based complex ventilation assemblies, parts that demand advanced machining, precision welding, and stringent non-destructive testing to comply with the rigorous safety and performance standards of civil aviation. This mandate highlights India’s growing competence in producing high-precision, technologically complex aerospace components that form an integral part of global supply chains.
The LEAP engine, jointly developed and manufactured by CFM International—a 50:50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines—powers leading aircraft families such as the Airbus A320neo, Boeing-737 MAX, and COMAC C919, making it central to modern commercial aviation.
By entrusting Indian industry with the production of such specialized elements, Safran is reinforcing its long-term strategy of deepening industrial ties with India and developing the country as a global aerospace manufacturing hub. The partnership builds on Godrej’s longstanding delivery record for aero-structure and propulsion system components, expanding its role as a reliable supplier to major international engine programs.
Commenting on the development, Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Godrej Enterprises’ aerospace business, underscored that the deal represents both a technological milestone and a strategic endorsement of India’s aerospace ecosystem, advancing the broader Make-in-India vision.
The state-of-the-art production techniques involved in this program will not only enhance Godrej’s manufacturing capabilities but also strengthen its credentials as a global player in the aerospace supply chain.
Safran’s Dominique Dupuy, Senior Vice President for Purchasing, remarked that expanding its collaboration with Godrej supports the LEAP program while furthering Safran’s long-term vision of integrating India as a strategic partner in global aerospace.
This contract is more than a stand-alone order: it cements Godrej’s role as a critical participant in high-value aviation supply networks while simultaneously contributing to India’s ambitions to become a premier global manufacturing hub for complex aerospace technologies.
The venture combines industrial capability-building, technology absorption, and international collaboration, positioning Godrej and the broader Indian aerospace sector for a deeper role in powering next-generation civil aircraft worldwide.
Based On PTI Report
No comments:
Post a Comment