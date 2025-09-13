



GE aerospace, SAFRAN aircraft engines JV to manufacture leap engine components in India



Godrej Enterprises Group’s aerospace division has secured a significant five-year contract from Safran Aircraft Engines to manufacture critical components for LEAP engines, one of the most widely used next-generation power-plants for narrow-body aircraft.





The scope of the contract involves the development and production of titanium-based complex ventilation assemblies, parts that demand advanced machining, precision welding, and stringent non-destructive testing to comply with the rigorous safety and performance standards of civil aviation. This mandate highlights India’s growing competence in producing high-precision, technologically complex aerospace components that form an integral part of global supply chains.





The LEAP engine, jointly developed and manufactured by CFM International—a 50:50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines—powers leading aircraft families such as the Airbus A320neo, Boeing-737 MAX, and COMAC C919, making it central to modern commercial aviation.





By entrusting Indian industry with the production of such specialized elements, Safran is reinforcing its long-term strategy of deepening industrial ties with India and developing the country as a global aerospace manufacturing hub. The partnership builds on Godrej’s longstanding delivery record for aero-structure and propulsion system components, expanding its role as a reliable supplier to major international engine programs.





Commenting on the development, Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Godrej Enterprises’ aerospace business, underscored that the deal represents both a technological milestone and a strategic endorsement of India’s aerospace ecosystem, advancing the broader Make-in-India vision.





The state-of-the-art production techniques involved in this program will not only enhance Godrej’s manufacturing capabilities but also strengthen its credentials as a global player in the aerospace supply chain.





Safran’s Dominique Dupuy, Senior Vice President for Purchasing, remarked that expanding its collaboration with Godrej supports the LEAP program while furthering Safran’s long-term vision of integrating India as a strategic partner in global aerospace.





This contract is more than a stand-alone order: it cements Godrej’s role as a critical participant in high-value aviation supply networks while simultaneously contributing to India’s ambitions to become a premier global manufacturing hub for complex aerospace technologies.





The venture combines industrial capability-building, technology absorption, and international collaboration, positioning Godrej and the broader Indian aerospace sector for a deeper role in powering next-generation civil aircraft worldwide.





Based On PTI Report







