INS Arnala is the lead ship of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Watercraft



The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has delivered the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASWSWC) to the Indian Navy. The vessel, named Androth, is part of an eight-ship series under construction at the Kolkata-based shipyard.





This delivery comes only four months after GRSE handed over the first ship of the class, INS Arnala, which entered service in June 2025.





The ASWSWC project strengthens India’s indigenous naval shipbuilding capability with GRSE as a lead participant. The Androth has been named after Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, continuing the Navy’s tradition of associating shallow-water anti-submarine vessels with island territories. The vessel features a high degree of indigenisation, including an indigenous 30 mm naval surface gun manufactured by GRSE.





The Indian Navy had contracted 16 ASWSWCs—eight to be built by GRSE and eight by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). With the launch of all eight units in its share of the orderbook, GRSE has already crossed a significant production milestone. The Androth is now the second GRSE-built unit to be inducted after comprehensive sea trials. Meanwhile, deliveries from CSL are expected to continue in parallel.





Technically, ASWSWCs are specialised craft designed for coastal defence and anti-submarine warfare in littoral zones. They are equipped to conduct full-spectrum subsurface surveillance, detection, and engagement of enemy submarines in coastal and shallow waters.





Their ability to carry out search-and-destroy missions against hostile underwater platforms, along with support for escort operations, makes them critical assets for the Navy’s coastal security architecture.





The vessels are lightweight but heavily optimised for ASW missions, featuring sonar suites, torpedo launchers, depth-charge projectors, and advanced communication systems. Their shallow draft makes them ideally suited for coastal patrol roles, where larger warships are less effective. Integrated bridge systems and efficient propulsion give them high maneuverability, allowing rapid interdiction at short notice.





The ASWSWC program also reinforces India’s strategy of strengthening maritime defence through indigenisation. By incorporating indigenous weapons, sensors, and propulsion components, the class contributes to reducing external dependency. The vessels are part of the wider Navy modernisation effort under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, ensuring fleet expansion with locally designed and manufactured platforms.





GRSE, which has already delivered its 110th warship to the Indian Navy earlier this year, is establishing itself as one of the leading shipyards driving India’s naval capability build-up.





Alongside this ASWSWC series, the shipyard is also engaged in large-scale projects, including Next-Generation Corvettes (NGCs) and Project-17A stealth frigates. This consistent delivery track record supports the government’s target of developing India into a shipbuilding hub by 2047.





