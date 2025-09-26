



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has strongly reaffirmed that the TEJAS MK-2 fighter jet is being designed specifically around the GE F414 engine, dismissing speculation that alternative French-made engines are under consideration.





According to HAL’s Chairman, DK Sunil , the TEJAS MK-2 airframe, weight distribution, cooling systems, and thrust requirements are all optimised for the F414 platform, making any consideration of another engine design incompatible and unnecessary. This underlines HAL’s confidence in GE’s proven turbofan technology and its long-standing integration with Indian fighter programs.





Responding to recent reports suggesting India may explore French propulsion solutions, HAL clarified that such claims are unfounded. The Chairman pointed out that introducing another engine type would not only require extensive redesigns but also delay timelines for prototype rollouts and induction planning.





On the matter of international trade tensions, particularly U.S. tariffs imposed on Indian goods, HAL emphasised that these economic measures have no bearing on Indo-U.S. defence collaboration. Negotiations with GE for expanding production and potential technology transfer of the F414 engine remain unaffected.





The U.S.-India agreement signed earlier ensures supply of GE F414 engines for TEJAS MK-2 and lays the groundwork for local manufacturing partnerships. Production in India is set to be scaled up under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with safeguards in place to ensure engine supply security and reduced foreign dependency.





HAL’s statement reaffirms India’s thrust towards self-reliance in combat aircraft development while maintaining international technology partnerships where they bring proven reliability and performance.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







