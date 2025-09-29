



HAL chief D K Sunil has stated that US tariff tensions have had no impact on fighter engine negotiations with General Electric (GE). He emphasised that discussions with GE and US government officials confirm the strain over tariffs has not negatively affected defence procurements or sector activities, said Dr. DK Sunil MD of HAL in an interview with The Indian Express..





Sunil described the GE F404 engines powering the TEJAS MK-1A as "wonderful" and highly reliable, and said ongoing negotiations on technology transfer for the F414 engines powering the TEJAS MK-2 are taking time because HAL is being extra cautious to avoid future confusion.





Regarding the TEJAS MK-1A, HAL recently secured an additional order for 97 jets worth ₹62,370 crore, increasing the total to 180 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Although deliveries for the initial order of 83 aircraft, signed in 2021, experienced delays of over a year, HAL has built 10 aircraft with the 11th ready and tested, and engine integration is progressing with expectations to deliver 12 aircraft by March 2026. Production capacity has been expanded with new assembly lines in Nashik and private sector involvement to facilitate timely deliveries.





Sunil explained that continuous orders are crucial to maintaining the global aerospace supply chain, citing a previous gap that caused GE to shut down the F404 engine line due to lack of demand. The current substantial order, including 113 engines valued over $1 billion, has renewed GE's interest, and deliveries have resumed with growing production commitments.





For the TEJAS MK-2, flight testing is expected by early 2027 followed by three years of certification, with production starting around 2030-31. The MK-2 aircraft is designed around the GE F414 engine and will feature indigenous systems such as the Uttar Radar and electronic warfare suite. HAL is finalising a consortium of Indian firms to participate in the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, India's indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter.





Legal and technical complexities delay the F414 engine joint manufacturing and 80% technology transfer deal with GE. Restrictions under ITAR limit transfer of some critical technologies, so HAL is meticulously finalising all technical and contractual details. Commercial negotiations will start once technical terms are finalised, expected in the next three to four months.





HAL is also working independently on smaller engine projects for helicopters and trainer aircraft. Other upcoming HAL deliveries include Light Utility Helicopters to replace ageing Chetak/Cheetah types, and six HTT-40 basic trainers within this year.





This reflects a strong vote of confidence in HAL's capabilities and the Indian aerospace supply chain to meet the IAF's expanding requirements despite external geopolitical and supply chain challenges.





Based On Indian Express Report







