



The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is India's ambitious indigenous stealth fighter program, representing a leap into fifth-generation combat aviation. Developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Ministry of Defence, the AMCA is designed as a twin-engine, all-weather stealth multi-role fighter to carry out air superiority, ground-attack, electronic warfare, and suppression of enemy air defences. The Indian Air Force views AMCA as the future backbone, aiming to replace older fighters like the Sukhoi Su-30MKI.





Dr. Jitendra Jadhav is the Director General of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and the man leading India's AMCA development program.

Dr. Jadhav, discussed the project's current status, challenges, technical advancements, future milestones including AMCA's rollout, and the integration of AI/ML and MUM-T (Manned-Unmanned Teaming) technologies for next-generation Indian combat aircraft, with Vishnu Som and NDTV's Science Editor Pallava Bagla on the project.





The program's design phase has been substantially completed, with a finalized paper design and feasibility and detailed design phases progressing well. Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in 2024, the project has a budget allocation of ₹15,000 crore (approximately $1.8 billion), focusing initially on producing five prototypes. These prototypes include three for flight trials and two for weapon system integration and performance validation.





The AMCA aircraft is projected to weigh about 25 tons, with twin engines (planned engine co-development with Safran) enabling speeds up to Mach 1.8 and potentially as high as Mach 2.15. It has operational and combat ranges of 3,240 km and 1,620 km, respectively, with a service ceiling reaching 20,000 meters. Its stealth characteristics include internal weapons bays for covert missions and the option to carry external stores for non-stealth missions, allowing mission adaptability.





The earliest flight of the AMCA prototype is expected between 2027 and 2029 according to current official estimates, with series production targeted around 2034-2035.





However, experts and defence watchers caution that the developmental cycle for a complex fifth-generation fighter is lengthy. After the first flight, extensive testing, troubleshooting, requirement modifications, and iterative design and manufacturing improvements will be needed before final certification and induction can occur. Hence, operational readiness is realistically expected several years beyond the prototype's maiden flight.





The AMCA project is also a major industrial milestone for India, as it involves not just the public sector HAL but also significant participation from private Indian aerospace companies such as Tata, L&T, Adani, and Mahindra for the first time. This marks a shift towards a more diversified defence manufacturing ecosystem and is expected to generate thousands of high-technology aerospace jobs, foster aerospace MSMEs, and open opportunities for future defence exports.





The AMCA program is an ongoing, highly complex effort reflecting India's drive for aviation self-reliance and advanced combat capabilities. The timeline foresees prototype flights starting as early as 2027, with full operational induction likely in the mid-2030s after a decade of rigorous development, testing, and production scaling. The program embodies India's strategic vision to master stealth technology and modern air combat doctrines, preparing the Indian Air Force to dominate future digital and AI-enabled battlefields.





This comprehensive approach puts the AMCA among the few fifth-generation fighter projects worldwide unfolding with significant indigenous content, although India remains mindful of the challenges intrinsic to such a cutting-edge aerospace endeavour.





Based On NDTV Video Report







