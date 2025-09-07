



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Sunday issued a detailed clarification following a newspaper report that highlighted a defect in the Tail Drive Shaft (TDS) of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, terming the coverage “one-sided” and containing “misleading commentary.”





The clarification came after reports suggested that the Indian Army had ordered a one-time inspection across its ALH fleet for potential tail rotor issues. HAL countered these claims by stating that the One-Time Check (OTC) being conducted is a standard and well-established maintenance practice, ordered whenever an observation arises regarding any system component, including the Tail Drive Shaft.





The company explained that such checks are part of routine aviation maintenance cycles to ensure continued safety and airworthiness, and should not be construed as a systemic defect or a platform-wide failure. HAL added that it is already working in close coordination with the Indian Army to investigate the cause and has deputed expert technical teams to help establish the root of the issue.





The aerospace major underlined its fleet’s long-standing service record, noting that the ALH Dhruv has logged over 4.5 lakh (450,000) flying hours since its induction and has been operational with the Indian Armed Forces, Coast Guard, and civil operators for more than two decades.





HAL highlighted the helicopter’s proven adaptability, pointing out that it continues to be deployed successfully in some of the toughest operating conditions—from high-altitude Himalayan regions to maritime and coastal environments.





The Dhruv fleet has been instrumental in several critical missions, including high-risk flood rescue operations and casualty evacuations, such as the recent evacuations of stranded civilians and Central Reserve Police Force personnel during ongoing flood relief efforts. HAL stressed that this operational record demonstrates the platform’s reliability and the continued trust placed in it by the armed forces.





In its statement, HAL strongly cautioned against drawing hasty or “erroneous conclusions” based on partial or selective reporting. The company underscored the importance of informed and responsible media engagement, particularly when it comes to sensitive defence platforms developed under India’s indigenisation and self-reliance drive.





While reaffirming its commitment to transparency and safety, HAL reiterated that maintenance and precautionary measures are central to sustaining the airworthiness of aircraft. Therefore, compliance with maintenance directives issued after any such technical observations is mandatory and routine across aviation industries worldwide.





The company concluded by reaffirming its commitment to working with the Army to address the current observations on the Tail Drive Shaft, while also seeking to prevent misinterpretations that could undermine confidence in one of India’s flagship indigenously developed helicopters.





Based On ANI Report







