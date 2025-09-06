



US President Donald Trump on Friday sought to soften his earlier social media remarks suggesting that Washington had "lost India and Russia to China," clarifying to the press that he does not believe such an outcome has taken place.





Speaking at the White House while responding to questions from ANI, Trump reiterated his concerns over India’s crude oil imports from Russia but at the same time underlined his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The remarks came hours after his Truth Social post, triggered by the recent India‑Russia‑China joint presence at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Tianjin, where Trump had written that the United States had “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China” and wished them “a long and prosperous future together.”





At the press interaction, however, Trump moderated this position, stressing that while he remains “very disappointed” with India continuing to purchase Russian oil, he maintains strong ties with Modi, citing their previous engagements including a joint press event at the White House Rose Garden.





The controversy has unfolded against a backdrop of escalating trade tensions, with the US administration recently imposing steep tariffs on Indian goods. Trump specified that 50 per cent tariffs were placed, labelling them “very high,” with a significant portion linked to penalties on imports of Russian crude.





Senior White House officials echoed this position with sharper criticism. Peter Navarro, Trump’s Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing, accused India of profiteering from discounted Russian oil and claimed that India’s tariff regime was “costing Americans’ jobs.”





Similarly, White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett described the administration’s mood as one of “disappointment” over the continued purchases which Washington argues help finance Russia’s war in Ukraine, though he expressed hope for “positive developments” through diplomatic engagement. Both comments underscore a consistent pressure campaign by US officials seeking to curb India’s energy trade with Moscow.





India, however, has remained cautious in its response. The Ministry of External Affairs declined to issue a direct comment on Trump’s latest remarks linking India, Russia, and China, emphasising instead the principle that New Delhi’s relationships with other countries stand on their own merit and should not be viewed “through the prism of a third country.”





On trade frictions, the MEA spokesperson affirmed that India continues to engage with Washington to resolve issues, highlighting New Delhi’s broader policy approach of compartmentalising differences while sustaining dialogue.





This measured stance appears aimed at containing a potential escalation in rhetorical exchanges and preserving the overall India–US partnership, particularly given the strategic convergence the two sides share on Indo-Pacific security, technology, and defence cooperation.





The episode also reflects a deeper geopolitical realignment narrative increasingly being voiced in US domestic politics, where Trump and his advisors position India’s independent foreign policy choices as signs of drift away from Washington’s orbit.





Trump’s initial framing of “losing India and Russia to China” was consistent with his transactional and bluntly worded style, yet his subsequent clarification indicates awareness of India’s strategic value and the risks of alienating New Delhi entirely.





Despite ongoing trade disagreements and tensions over Russian oil imports, Trump underscored his working relationship with Prime Minister Modi, hinting at a balancing act between criticism and outreach.





With tariffs, energy geopolitics, and multilateral alignments shaping the discourse, the coming months are likely to reveal whether this renewed strain hardens into a prolonged trade dispute or is managed through backchannel diplomacy and negotiations.





India, for its part, continues to articulate that its foreign policy autonomy is non‑negotiable, even as it seeks to maintain cooperative momentum in its ties with the United States.





