



The Indian Air Force is placing significant emphasis on indigenous aero engine programs to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti highlighted that projects under DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) are being accelerated, with the aim of delivering combat-ready powerplants for future fighter platforms.





Parallel collaborations with Indian private sector firms and international engine developers such as Safran and Rolls-Royce are being leveraged to achieve breakthroughs in thrust-to-weight ratios, reliability, and stealth-oriented turbine technologies.





Aligned with India’s clean energy commitments, the IAF is now evaluating ethanol-blended aviation fuels for both transport and combat aircraft. Initial tests have demonstrated promising results in terms of reduced carbon emissions without compromising performance. The move will not only reduce dependency on fossil fuel imports but also contribute to India’s net-zero targets, making military aviation a proactive player in green transformation.





In a pioneering step, research is underway to integrate hydrogen fuel cells and other alternative energy sources into auxiliary and unmanned platforms. These technologies promise dual advantages—significantly lowering thermal signatures for stealth operations while enhancing endurance due to efficient energy conversion. Air Marshal Bharti underscored that such innovations, when matured, could be game-changers for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations in contested environments.





The TEJAS MK-2, serving as a bridge between the TEJAS MK-1A and next-generation fighters, is a vital focus area. With higher payload capacity, advanced sensors, and enhanced combat radius, it is poised to enter production within the next few years.





Simultaneously, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project is advancing as India’s flagship stealth fighter initiative, incorporating indigenous avionics, AESA radars, and internal weapon bays. Both programs are being aligned with indigenous engine development to ensure maximum self-reliance.





Beyond the AMCA, the IAF is actively exploring avenues for collaboration on 6th-generation fighter technologies. These include directed energy weapons, loyal wingman drone integration, adaptive engines, and artificial intelligence-driven mission systems. India is keen on pursuing partnerships with friendly nations while simultaneously nurturing domestic innovations to ensure it remains on the cutting edge of aerial warfare.





Air Marshal Bharti stressed that sixth-generation capabilities will be crucial in maintaining air superiority against peer adversaries in the 2040s.





Taken together, these initiatives underscore a holistic transformation of the Indian Air Force. By investing in indigenous engines, adopting sustainable fuels, experimenting with fuel cells, and pushing the frontiers of stealth and automation, the IAF is positioning itself as a technologically advanced, environmentally conscious, and strategically dominant force.





The roadmap outlined from Delhi reflects not just modernization, but also a long-term vision where autonomy, innovation, and sustainability form the bedrock of aerial power projection.





Based On Business Today Video Report







