



The 13th IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission meeting, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York on September 26, 2025, brought together India, Brazil, and South Africa. The three nations expressed grave concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning what they described as continued Israeli attacks on civilians.





The joint statement issued after the meeting highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid, reconstruction of Gaza, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the territory.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised that the situation in Gaza had reached a breaking point, with deaths, famine, and forced displacement causing unprecedented suffering. The ministers strongly denounced the use of starvation as a weapon of war and called for respect for international humanitarian and human rights law. They urged the international community to ensure unhindered humanitarian access and delivery of aid to those in desperate need.





India, Brazil, and South Africa reiterated their support for a permanent ceasefire that would end Israeli attacks and allow for the release of remaining hostages. The ministers affirmed their firm backing of the two-state solution as the only way to secure lasting peace. They called for the establishment of an independent, viable Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting peacefully alongside Israel.





The IBSA statement also urged all countries that have not yet recognised Palestine to do so and pressed for its admission as a full member of the United Nations. The ministers further stressed the importance of unifying the West Bank and Gaza under the Palestinian Authority to ensure effective governance and state-building. They recalled that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the occupied Palestinian territories.





In a show of support for reconstruction efforts, the IBSA ministers welcomed the Arab League’s Early Recovery and Reconstruction Plan adopted earlier in 2025. They also reaffirmed their steadfast backing for UNRWA, the UN agency responsible for delivering basic services to Palestinian refugees across its five operational regions. They noted that rebuilding civilian infrastructure in Gaza must begin urgently to address the humanitarian crisis.





Beyond the Middle East issue, the IBSA meeting also touched upon wider global concerns. Discussions included the humanitarian crises in various regions, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and broader disarmament challenges. The ministers agreed on the importance of collective efforts in addressing these issues.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar noted that IBSA also focused on institutional and strategic cooperation. He underlined that the meeting called strongly for transformative reforms of the United Nations Security Council to reflect contemporary global realities. Maritime security cooperation, expansion of intra-IBSA trade, the IBSA Academic Forum, and the Trust Fund were also reviewed as part of their broader partnership agenda.





The meeting was chaired by Brazil and attended by India’s EAM S. Jaishankar along with South Africa’s Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga. Together, the IBSA nations reaffirmed their commitment to advancing global south solidarity, promoting multipolarity in international relations, and supporting just and peaceful resolutions to conflicts through dialogue and mutual respect.





