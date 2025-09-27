Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), called for substantive reforms to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In his speech, Tobgay explicitly named India and Japan as "deserving nations" for permanent membership, advocating that a reformed UNSC should include these countries along with other capable and leading nations to better reflect today's global realities.





Tobgay emphasized Bhutan's strong support for expanding both permanent and non-permanent membership of the Security Council. He urged for a UNSC that is more representative, responsive, and effective, aligning closely with India's long-standing bid for a permanent seat on the council. The Prime Minister positioned Bhutan as an active partner in advocating for a multilateral system that prioritizes actionable results rather than mere resolutions.





Highlighting the critical global challenges, Tobgay painted a stark picture of a planet facing climate crises, persistent poverty, and conflicts that disrupt lives and undermine trust among nations. He underscored the urgent need for a reinvigorated multilateral system capable of decisively addressing these complex issues, reflecting the broader aspirations of the UN community.





Further, Tobgay backed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ UN80 initiative, calling for a renewed purpose to restore the UN’s moral authority and effectiveness. He stressed the importance of strengthening the UN’s capacity to act decisively on peace, sustainable development, and climate action, envisioning a future where peace is normative, climate is stable, and every child has the opportunity to thrive globally.





On the sidelines of UNGA80, the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting reinforced support for comprehensive UNSC reforms. The ministers reiterated backing for the 2023 Johannesburg-II Leaders’ Declaration, pushing for a more democratic, representative, effective, and efficient Security Council. The group explicitly endorsed the aspirations of India and Brazil to play greater roles in the UN, including permanent membership in the UNSC.





The statement from the BRICS meeting also noted that China and Russia, both permanent UNSC members, reiterated their support for India and Brazil’s enhanced roles at the UN and specifically within the Security Council. This united front within BRICS adds significant momentum to India’s persistent campaign for a permanent UNSC seat, reflecting shifting geopolitical realities.





Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay’s UNGA address marked a strong endorsement for UNSC reforms, naming India and Japan as prime candidates for permanent seats.





This aligns with broader international calls, including those from BRICS members, for an overhaul of the Security Council to better represent the current global power balance and effectively address pressing global challenges. Bhutan’s stance highlights its commitment to a stronger, more representative United Nations as the world approaches the UN’s centennial milestone.





Based On ANI Report











