



Prominent Kashmiri activist Tasleema Akhter has exposed Pakistan’s role as a global hub of terrorism while addressing the United Nations. Speaking from her own harrowing experiences as a victim of multiple terror attacks, Akhter highlighted the devastating impact of Pakistan-sponsored violence in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the global body to take decisive action.





She pointed to incidents such as the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks as stark reminders of how innocent civilians, including children, have become routine targets of cross-border terrorism.





Akhter emphasiSed that Pakistan-backed terror groups systematically attack communities with the aim of spreading chaos and fear. She noted that children, women, and men have all suffered indiscriminately, and she directly appealed to the UN to shoulder its responsibility in addressing these crimes.





She also explained that the documentation of victim stories and the registration of FIRs have been critical in enabling the Indian government to deliver timely relief. As a result, more than 250 families recently gained employment support, which has helped children remain in school and provided communities a path back to stability.





Speaking on the broader situation in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Akhter detailed the decline in separatist-led violence. Stone pelting, which once disrupted daily life and education, has sharply reduced, allowing children to concentrate on learning and vocational opportunities.





According to her, the region is witnessing a transformation, with a surge in youth participation in social causes, entrepreneurship, and professional education.





Akhter also discussed the steady progress of development projects in the Valley. Improved infrastructure—such as upgraded highways, colleges, and hospitality facilities—has contributed to greater mobility and economic activity.





The introduction of the Vande Bharat train has further strengthened regional connectivity, enhancing tourism and trade. She stressed that vocational training and skill development centres have become major enablers of employment generation and entrepreneurship, helping young people build sustainable futures.





Drawing a sharp contrast between Indian-administered Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied territories, Akhter highlighted the grim realities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB).





She noted that people in these areas continue to suffer from lack of infrastructure, civic freedoms, and political representation while living under the repressive grip of the Pakistani establishment. She added that arbitrary crackdowns, intimidation, and heavy militarization have left residents of these regions vulnerable and voiceless.





In her remarks, Akhter warned that Pakistan’s terror networks—funded and supported by its military and intelligence agency ISI—not only endanger India but also pose a serious threat to global peace. She stressed that unless collective international action is taken to curb Pakistan’s terror financing and dismantle support systems, global security will remain at risk.





She urged the global community, particularly coalitions of 10 to 15 countries, to coordinate efforts against Pakistan’s terror ecosystem, which could significantly weaken its operations.





On the question of peace talks, Akhter expressed scepticism about Pakistan’s credibility. She underlined that so long as the country’s establishment fosters terrorism as a state policy, dialogue cannot produce meaningful outcomes.





According to her, structural change within Pakistan is a prerequisite for any serious peace process. Without this, conversations will remain empty gestures overshadowed by continued violence.





Through her statements, Akhter underscored the urgency for international intervention. She called upon the UN and world powers to prioritise action against Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism while recognizing the positive strides in development, stability, and youth empowerment currently taking place in Indian-administered Kashmir.





Her address presented a strong case for global accountability measures and reinforced the need to protect civilian lives from the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







