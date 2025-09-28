

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the urgent need for United Nations reforms while addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. He highlighted the persistent erosion of the UN’s credibility, pointing to the resistance against reform as a central factor. According to him, while most member states desire change, the reform process itself has been obstructed, preventing genuine progress.





Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing view that the UN Security Council must expand in both permanent and non-permanent categories. He stressed that true reform cannot be achieved without addressing the historical injustice faced by Africa, noting that a restructured Council must be more representative of today’s global realities. India, he affirmed, is prepared to assume greater responsibilities in global governance.





The External Affairs Minister highlighted India’s proactive role during crises in its neighbourhood. He underlined that when challenges related to finance, food, fertiliser, and fuel emerged, India was forthcoming in responding to the urgent requirements of its immediate neighbours. This showcased India’s commitment to standing by its partners in times of difficulty.





Jaishankar expressed concern over the global consequences of conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, stressing that even nations not directly involved are suffering collateral impacts. He underlined the responsibility of countries capable of engaging all stakeholders to step forward in facilitating peace. India, he said, calls for an end to hostilities and stands ready to support any initiative aimed at restoring peace and stability.





Jaishankar affirmed India’s commitment to sharing its developmental experiences and tools with partner countries. He emphasised the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence as a cross-sectoral technology, stressing that India’s approach is to harness it responsibly for the welfare of humanity. The minister assured that India would prioritise inclusion and impact in its AI-related initiatives.





Looking ahead, the minister announced that India will host a global summit on Artificial Intelligence in 2026. This event is expected to focus on sustainable uses of AI, ensuring it benefits development rather than disruption. India hopes to position itself as both a contributor and a facilitator in shaping AI for global good.





Based On ANI Report







